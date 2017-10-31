Delhi High Court Orders Fresh AIFF Elections, Praful Patel Asked to Step Aside
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday called for a fresh election of the office bearers of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), within five months, setting aside the election of Praful Patel as the body's president.
File photo of AIFF President Praful Patel. (Getty Images)
The HC also appointed former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi the administrator of the AIFF. The court observed that the AIFF elections were conducted without adhering to the National Sports Code and thus the need to conduct fresh elections.
The AIFF was recently applauded for successful hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup by the global body. The tournament witnessed record attendance and was organised without any hiccups.
