Dynamos Launch Youth Teams for I-League Age Group Tourneys

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos FC today announced the launch of three youth teams, all of whom will take part in the age category of the I-League in the upcoming season.The U-13, U-15 and U-18 sides of the Dynamos will play in the age category I-League that is set to start from October and be a part of various other youth tournaments."Delhi Dynamos FC has launched three new youth teams in different age groups: U-13s, U-15s and U-18s. The elite teams will compete in the upcoming I-League season in their respective age category, that is set to start from October and will also be a part of various other youth tournaments," the club said in a statement.After a rigorous scouting programme conducted by the youth coaches of Delhi Dynamos, the team's academy now boasts of talented youngsters from across India.Former Mohun Bagan and Salgaocar defender Rishi Kapur has been handed the reigns for the U-18, while Promod Rawat and Gigi Jose will take charge of the U-15 and U-13 sides respectively.Kapur, who holds an AFC B License, will be accompanied by former Tata Football Academy graduate Sandeep as the assistant for the U-18."This is a great opportunity for these youngsters to start playing at a competitive level in the initial stages of their career. There is a proper youth structure in place at the club which will give the kids an opportunity to flourish," Delhi Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said.