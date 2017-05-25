X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

England leave Rooney Out of Squad for World Cup Qualifier

AFP

Updated: May 25, 2017, 4:58 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
England leave Rooney Out of Squad for World Cup Qualifier
( Getty Images)

London: Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been left out of England's squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against Scotland and a friendly against France, the Football Association said Thursday.

The 31-year-old has lost his place at United and was similarly omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad announced in March, although he was carrying a knee injury at the time, but is now fit.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 4:58 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.