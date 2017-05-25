X
England leave Rooney Out of Squad for World Cup Qualifier
London: Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been left out of England's squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against Scotland and a friendly against France, the Football Association said Thursday.
The 31-year-old has lost his place at United and was similarly omitted from Gareth Southgate's England squad announced in March, although he was carrying a knee injury at the time, but is now fit.
