England's Record Goal-Scorer Wayne Rooney Arrested

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of drunk-driving, according to Mirror.England's record scorer was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire on after an evening out.Rooney had announced his international retirement last week, after 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances.He re-joined his boyhood club Everton in the summer, and scored in each of his opening two Premier League games following his return from Manchester United.The 31-year-old - who had become a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho last season -- signed a two year contract for an undisclosed fee bringing the curtain down on 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.Rooney - whose move comes the day after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying their leading scorer Romelu Lukaku -- will hope the move also revives his international career which also stalled last season."It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened," he said in a statement to The Press Association."Thirteen years ago I went to United with the intention of winning trophies and I have been fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history."I have come back to Everton because I believe (Everton manager) Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy."