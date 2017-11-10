Ensuring Flawless Election At AIFF Will be Top Priority, Says Ombudsman SY Quraishi

Related Stories No Stay on HC Order Pertaining to Election of AIFF Office Bearers: Supreme Court

November 2017 was always expected to be an important month in Indian football. After the euphoria of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, domestic football was expected to take a front row seat with the expanded Indian Super League set to launch itself into another season on 17th, and the I-League expected to begin in the last week.But the AIFF at no point expected to find themselves in the troubled waters that they are wading through now as their President Praful Patel was ousted by the Delhi High Court and then the top most legal authority in the country – the Supreme Court – dismissed their plea to stay the Delhi High Court verdict that quashed election of the office bearers last week.When contacted, the petitioner in the matter, Rahul Mehra said he would not like to comment before he looks through the details of the order.The Delhi HC in their order had appointed the former Chief Election Commissioner of India SY Quraishi to oversee the functioning of the federation and ensuring the next election is conducted according to the National Sports Code.Quraishi welcomed the fact that the Supreme Court had struck down the plea for a stay on the Delhi High Court verdict setting aside the election of Praful Patel and pointed out that this was a good move considering the motive is to cleanse the administration of illegitimate activities. "The need is to have good people and a positive feeling," he added.Quraishi, who will be aided by a Supreme Court appointed ombudsman – a former footballer, told News18Sports, “My top priority will be to make sure the election which will happen soon is conducted correctly as per the regulations of the National Sports Code.”He also welcomed the additional help in the form of a former footballer and pointed out that it will only help him do his job well.The former CEC, also pointed out that, he would not be worried about a ban from FIFA on the AIFF. “This situation is a process of cleansing the system and this a very temporary matter. A legal court’s order is different from third party interference and government interference. We will aim to solve everything at the earliest.”When asked, Head of FIFA’s Governance and Review Committee Former Justice Mukul Mudgal was unwilling to comment on the matter since it could come under his purview.SY Quraishi will take over the reins of the AIFF two weeks from the date of the Delhi HC order, which is a window afforded to the federation to ensure a smooth transition.Before making a plea for a stay on the matter, the AIFF in a statement “AIFF is not aware of the reasons of the Delhi High Court to pass this order. Once AIFF receives the copy of the Order from the High Court, AIFF will decide the course of action in accordance with the law.”The statement, issued after the Delhi High Court’s verdict, had read that the court had directed the AIFF to amend the Constitution to make it compliant with the National Sports Code.The AIFF in their statement also pointed out that they had approached the court and filed a detailed affidavit to bring on record that it has followed the election process as prescribed under Sports Code, its constitution as well FIFA and AFC statutes.