LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Europa League Final Live Updates: Manchester United vs Ajax Amsterdam

News18.com | May 25, 2017, 12:18 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Manchester United take on Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm.

Catch all the action with our live blog

May 25, 2017 12:28 am (IST)

9th minute: The ball is cut in from the right flank across the face of the goal by Rashford and Mata almost gets his head to it, close for United


May 25, 2017 12:20 am (IST)

United all over the young Ajax team in the early moments, their third entry into the penalty box in the first 3 minutes. Lively start by United


May 25, 2017 12:19 am (IST)

Paul Pogba comes close in the first minute itself, no Michael Carrick for Manchester United. Mourinho opting for young line up


May 25, 2017 12:17 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 12:09 am (IST)

Welcome to our live blog of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam


LOAD MORE
  • 24 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    NZ vs BAN
    270/8
    50.0 overs
    		 271/5
    48.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs RPS
    129/8
    20.0 overs
    		 128/6
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    NZ vs IRE
    344/6
    50.0 overs
    		 154/10
    39.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Ireland by 190 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    IRE vs BAN
    181/10
    46.3 overs
    		 182/2
    27.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat Ireland by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs MI
    107/10
    18.5 overs
    		 111/4
    14.3 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.