Europa League Final: Manchester United Beat Ajax 2-0 - As It Happened

News18.com | May 25, 2017, 2:08 AM IST
Manchester United take on Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm.

May 25, 2017 2:09 am (IST)

Manchester United win the final 2-0 and are heading to the UEFA Champions League next season


May 25, 2017 2:05 am (IST)

89th minute: Wayne Rooney comes on for Manchester United in place Juan Mata. A great servant for the club, a lot of speculation about his future, he will his few minutes of glory


May 25, 2017 2:00 am (IST)

Ajax has dominated possession but there has hardly been any penetration, Manchester United have had it all too easy


May 25, 2017 1:47 am (IST)

A free-kick just outside the United penalty box but slammed straight into the wall. Ajax really haven't taken their chances


May 25, 2017 1:39 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 1:32 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 1:32 am (IST)

Ajax are so impressive with their attacking play, mainly the duo of Traore and Younes. But Manchester United's defence holds firm again. No gaps, no space for the Ajax attackers


May 25, 2017 1:28 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 1:25 am (IST)

Mnachester United fans already singing the glory songs here. Great learning experience for these young Ajax players


May 25, 2017 1:24 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 1:23 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 1:22 am (IST)

GOAL: Manchester United all but seal it, Mkhitaryan with a brilliant over-head kick to get that into the back of the net. His sixth goal of the tournament


May 25, 2017 1:13 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 1:12 am (IST)

It is 1-0 in favour of Manchester United in the final at half-time. But Ajax don't look overawed by their more experienced opponents


May 25, 2017 12:54 am (IST)

Ajax players growing in confidence and Traore almost gets past the last line of defence until he is dispossessed in the box by Blind


May 25, 2017 12:54 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 12:52 am (IST)

34th minute: Great pass across the face of the goal from Sanchez but no one there from the Ajax attacking unit, United are a tad lucky there 


May 25, 2017 12:49 am (IST)

BOOKING, 30th minute: Mkhitaryan gets booked for an unnecessary challenge in the middle of the park. Needs to be careful from here on


May 25, 2017 12:48 am (IST)

A bit of lack of discipline in this Ajax side in terms of completing passes. Too many loose touches in the middle and the ball is being given away very easily in the mid-field


May 25, 2017 12:44 am (IST)

Ajax look quicker on the ball, a sense of urgency in their attack here. And most of them coming from the centre, the build up is good but the final ball is missing still


May 25, 2017 12:42 am (IST)

24th minute: United counter attack and Antonio Valencia almost puts United 2-0 ahead. His shot is cleared.


May 25, 2017 12:41 am (IST)

Ajax Amsterdam win two corner kicks in quick succession but Manchester United's defence holds firm


May 25, 2017 12:38 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 12:37 am (IST)

GOAL: Manchester United strike early in the 18th minute and it's that man Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive player. His shot gets deflected and beats the Akax keeper. But they all count till they are inside the net.

The fans rejoice and a sense of relief on the face of Jose Mourinho.


May 25, 2017 12:35 am (IST)

15th minute: First shot on goal and it comes for Ajax. Brilliant build up play and then cut back into the box and Traore hits it at Romero who saves 


May 25, 2017 12:28 am (IST)

9th minute: The ball is cut in from the right flank across the face of the goal by Rashford and Mata almost gets his head to it, close for United


May 25, 2017 12:20 am (IST)

United all over the young Ajax team in the early moments, their third entry into the penalty box in the first 3 minutes. Lively start by United


May 25, 2017 12:19 am (IST)

Paul Pogba comes close in the first minute itself, no Michael Carrick for Manchester United. Mourinho opting for young line up


May 25, 2017 12:17 am (IST)

May 25, 2017 12:09 am (IST)

Welcome to our live blog of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam


