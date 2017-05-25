Europa League Final: Manchester United Beat Ajax 2-0 - As It Happened

Event Highlights
Manchester United take on Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in the final of the Europa League in Stockholm.
Catch all the action with our live blog
62' - Substitution for Ajax: David Neres replaces Kasper Dolberg. #MUFC #UELfinal— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 24, 2017
The moment @HenrikhMkh made it 2-0 to #MUFC in the #UELfinal. pic.twitter.com/ZGawStkpnD— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 24, 2017
52' - Fellaini brings down Schone and gets booked. #MUFC #UELfinal— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 24, 2017
@HenrikhMkh Smalling headed down a corner for Mkhitaryan to flick in acrobatically from close range. Great start to the second half! #MUFC #UELfinal— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 24, 2017
48' - GOAL! Ajax 0 #MUFC 2. @HenrikhMkh doubles the lead! #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/CDcUH4Jrxi— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 24, 2017
#Ajax need a comeback in the second half. You can do it boys!!— AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) May 24, 2017
❌❌❌#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/GoBi6OajOP
35' Little over half an hour underway and #Ajax are 0-1 behind, but looking for an opening in the Man United defense.#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/Zncm2vsymP— AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) May 24, 2017
GOAL! Ajax 0-1 Man. United (Pogba 18) #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/H11XgvmrVi— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2017
A reminder of the 2⃣2⃣ players that will start the 2017 #UELfinal...— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2017
🏆 LIVE: https://t.co/2XuKIuot5T pic.twitter.com/h3YWTx0FQo
