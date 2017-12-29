EXCLUSIVE | Carolina Marin Sees PBL As An Opportunity to Improve Fitness

There is breed of sports persons who detest to lose. Maybe this is the reason why Spain's shuttler Carolina Marin feels that she didn't have a very good 2017. Having made it to the finals in Singapore, Malaysia and India, and losing it from there, she has every reason to be disappointed. The former world no.1 could just pocket one title in the entire year—Japan Superseries—and wants to make amends in the coming year.But women's singles is one of the most competitive categories in the sport, and the field is always open between the top-10 players, to win a title or tournament. So, the Spaniard seeks constant improvement in her game that could fetch her the results."It's been a difficult ride for me after the Olympics. Last year I won almost everything, so now my goal is to keep improving, and win a few more titles like the All England Championship, World Championship, and the Olympics," Marin said in an exclusive chat to News 18 Sports."For me women's singles category is the toughest, because every player is growing in stature, and improving their game. We have to be innovative with our game plan," she added.Marin has had to deal with injuries in the past, and same was the case in 2017 too. After having done really well in the first half of the year, she succumbed to a hip injury in the latter half of the year. But the champion shuttler wants to keeps it behind her, and focus on keeping fit for the long season ahead. Also, she sees the ongoing Premier Badminton League as a good opportunity to test her fitness, and play alongside some of the best badminton players of the world."I've started taking care of my body really well, because badminton is a tough sport. The movements on the court are very fast and explosive. So I have to take care of every part of my body. I have a physiotherapist, who takes care of me. In fact there is a separate team that tries to keep me injury-free."PBL is going to be practice tournament for me, where I can play and train with top players. I don't have such quality players in Spain, so here I can improve a lot and learn for foreign players."Not coming from a traditional badminton powerhouse, Marin and Fernando Rivas, her coach, have had to face a lot of difficulties to rise up the ranks. But now that they have taken their rightful place, looking back she feels it was a fun and a fruitful journey."It was very difficult for me and coach Rivas, as badminton is not very popular in Spain. We had to innovate in training methods, more than the Asians. But the journey has been fun. Now we have keep trying to improve and stay on the position where we are."The 24-year-old, who idolizes tennis player Rafael Nadal, has had many nail-biting matches, but one encounter that is etched in her memory is the 2014 World championship final against Chinese Li Xuerui. Marin had won a close three-game match, 17-21, 21-17, 21-18."I have had a lot of tough matches, but I think the world championship finals against Li Xuerui stands out for me, " she concluded.