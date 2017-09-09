Expect Players to Deliver and Grab Their Spots: Harendra Singh

India's newly-appointed women's hockey coach Harendra Singh says he expects his players to deliver and earn their "rightful places" in the national team.Former India player Harendra is all set to take over as the coach of the India women's senior team for the first time in his career."The last few days have been incredible to say the least. The dust has settled and it's time to move on," Harendra wrote on his facebook page, referring to the latest developments in Indian hockey.Women's national hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne was on Friday named chief coach of the Indian men's team - a stunning decision given that the Dutchman has no prior experience of handling a senior men's side.Besides, World Cup-winning junior team coach Harendra was appointed High Performance Specialist coach of the senior women's team.Harendra said, "Taking full responsibility for the Indian women's team is an honour. I thank all those who have placed me in this position."With my staff, I now look forward to working with this talented group of players. We will concentrate on providing the team with the best possible environment and opportunities, in return we expect our players to deliver and take their rightful spot at the top."Harendra represented India from 1985 to 1991, playing 43 games, before calling it quits at just 26."My sole objective is to share with the women's team what I already experienced with the junior men's team. I know we can walk that road again. This is not a repeat but a new journey!"Harendra had coached the senior men's hockey team from 2009 to 2011. He had resigned after the team performed poorly during the Azlan Shah Cup in 2011, where they finished sixth."I thank Hon'ble Sports Minister Shri Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Ji, SAI, HI and all of you once again for your wishes and support and count on you in the future," Harendra said.