FA Cup: Chelsea Survive John Terry Red, Beat Peterborough 4-1
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates scoring against Peterborough. (Getty Images)
London: Premier League leaders Chelsea had captain John Terry sent off as they cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-1 victory over Peterborough United on Sunday.
Terry, handed a rare start, saw red for a last-man foul on Lee Angol at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea progressed thanks to a Pedro Rodriguez brace and goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte made nine changes, Terry handed a first start since October and Kurt Zouma making his first appearance since last February following a serious knee injury.
But Pedro put the hosts in front in the 18th minute, stepping inside a sliding challenge and curling home after Nathaniel Chalobah's shot was parried by Luke McGee.
After Pedro hit the bar, Batshuayi and Willian scored neatly constructed goals either side of half-time to put Chelsea in control.
Chelsea follow Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in securing a place in Monday's fourth-round draw, but Liverpool must come through a replay if they are to join them.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes for the visit of Plymouth, his side's average age of 21 years and 296 days making them the youngest team in the club's history.
