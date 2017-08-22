FC Barcelona Sue Neymar for At Least 8.5 mn Euros for Breach of Contract

Barcelona are seeking at least 8.5 million euros ($10 million) from Neymar for breach of contract, the club said on Tuesday following his world record 222-million-euro move to Paris Saint-Germain."In this lawsuit, the club demands the amount already paid as a bonus for the renewal of his contract for breach of contract, 8.5 million euros in damages, and an additional 10% in interests," Barcelona said in a statement.Paris Saint-Germain's world record signing Neymar has a few days back launched a scathing attack on his former club's directors, saying "Barca deserve much better".The people in charge at the Catalan giants "are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca," Neymar told reporters after scoring twice on his home debut as PSG thumped Toulouse 6-2 in Ligue 1 on Sunday."I want to speak the truth, I'm very sad with them," said the Brazilian star who cost the Paris club a world record 222 million euros ($261 million) to prise from Barcelona."I spent four years there and I was very happy. At the start, I was happy. I spent four beautiful years there and I parted happy. But with them (the club's directors), no."For me, they are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca," said Neymar."Barca deserve much better and the whole world knows it."Despite securing the massive fee for Neymar, Barcelona are struggling to replace him before the transfer window closes.The club have had bids in excess of 100 million euros for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele turned down.And the club have been criticised for splashing out 40 million euros ($47 million) for Brazil midfielder Paulinho, who has spent two years at Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande.