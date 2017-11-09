FC Goa Score Comfortable 2-0 Win Over Mohun Bagan

FC Goa scored a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mohun Bagan in their second pre-season game at the Nehru stadium.The Gaurs, who lost to East Bengal 1-2 in their first friendly match, looked more dominant as they scored an early goal even before the visitors could settle down.Manuel Lanzarote capitalised on the defensive lapse as the rival defender failed to clear a harmless lob from the centre. Lanzarote pounced on the loose ball and flicked the ball over an onrushing keeper into the net.FC Goa launched their attack mostly from the left and once again managed to beat the rival defence with Mandar Rao Desai sending a perfect cross from the left for Ferran Corominas who tapped the ball into the net to seal a 2-0 victory.