FC Pune City Part Ways With Coach Antonio Habas

FC Pune City announced on Thursday that the club has decided to part ways with coach Antonio Habas.There were rumours that Habas was unhappy with the choice of players during the ISL Draft and wasn't enjoying the best of relationship with the management.In a press release, FC Pune City said,"Pune City confirms that it has parted ways and has mutually terminated the employment contract with Head Coach Antonio Lopez Habas and Assistant Coach Miguel Martinez Gonzalez with immediate effect.“FC Pune City thanks Habas for his efforts over the last one and half years and wishes him the best in his future endeavors," the club said. "The name of the new Head Coach will be announced shortly," it added.Antonio Habas on his part added that, “It was a very professional and pleasant experience working with FC Pune City in ISL. However, due to longer season, it is unfortunate that I cannot continue as I have already made prior contractual commitments. I would like to thank the Owners, Management and the Orange Army who has stood by the team in the best and the worst moments. I wish the Club all the best for the future”.The latest ISL season is expected to be a longer season, with two new teams - Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC - also joining the league.