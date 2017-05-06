New Delhi: In what could be seen as a huge boost to the morale of newly crowned I-League champions Aizawl FC, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has written a congratulatory letter to the club on winning their first national league title.

The letter, addressed to All India Football Association President Praful Patel, talks about the team's determination in fighting against odds to complete a fairytale story.

Infantino further congratulated the players, staff and coach of Aizawl FC for "spreading the positive message of football".

Letter written by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, congratulating Aizawl FC.

Speaking exclusively to news18, Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil expressed his happiness on getting this congratulatory message from FIFA.

"This is a proud moment for Aizawl FC, a message like this will boost the morale of the team. We are very happy," Jamil said.

The message from the president of the governing body comes at an interesting time as Aizawl, despite winning the I-League could have to play in the second division next season, as the AIFF plans to go ahead with a combined league, which includes some teams from the I-League and the franchises from the Indian Super League.

The Aizawl FC management though has been vocal about their displeasure with the current situation, even threatening to go on a fast until death if they are not accommodated in the top tier.

"Aizawl FC has submitted its formal claim to AIFF to continue in the top league even after proposed merger of the existing top league with ISL," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Aizawl FC Stare At Possible Relegation Despite Winning I-League

AIFF president Praful Patel though has been very strong in downplaying the threats issued by the club from India's north-eastern region. Patel said that it was the AIFF which allowed Aizawl FC to participate in the I-League despite being relegated last season.

He further said that Aizawl will have the opportunity to play in the AFC tournaments last season and they should be happy about that.