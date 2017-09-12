FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Germany's Toni Kroos says Competition Was Important for His Development

German midfield maestro Toni Kroos said FIFA U-17 World Cup was one of the most important events in his life, which helped him develop into a better footballer.Kroos was part of the German squad that finished third at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in South Korea in 2007. Kroos, now an integral part of the Real Madrid and Germany midfield won the Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament) and the Bronze Boot for being the third highest scorer in the competition"It was one of the most important events in my development as a footballer, you play football to achieve something with your team, not just as an individual, I knew I had a good tournament but I was overwhelmed when I received that award. I was totally happy with the fact we'd won a medal in Korea. The individual award was simply a consequence of what the team accomplished," the 27-year-old told FIFA.Reflecting on his first World Cup a decade ago, Kroos, a three time UEFA Champions League winner said, "An U-17 World Cup is a very special stage where you play against the best players in the world in that age category, and your every move is observed. It provides you with motivation to reach the next level"A World Cup champion in 2014 with the senior team, Kroos added that as a footballer you have to work hard and be focused every time."I was used to high expectations from the very start of my career as a footballer. Back then I was playing at Bayern Munich and had already participated at two European Championships with the national team," the Real Madrid player said."I never paid much attention to what other people said and just focused on my aims with the team. You have to work hard and believe in yourself, that's the most important thing," he added.Kroos won the Bundesliga thrice with Bayern Munich and La Liga once with Real Madrid.