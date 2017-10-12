FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, India vs Ghana, Live Football Score: Ghana Humiliate India, Up 4-0 Now
Highlights
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: This is complete humiliation as Ghana score two in two minutes, Emannuel Toku the scorer now and India has been punished for their clumsy defence
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: The Indian mid-fielder loses the ball in the mid-field and Richard Danso finishes calmly past Dheeraj to add salt to India's wound
- 05:30(IST)
SHOT: Lalengmawia shoots from 30 yards out, but the keeper holds on to it again. There was some sting in that shot but the Ghana keeper were rock solid. India finally showing some will to attack
- 05:30(IST)
First shot on goal for India in the second half, Rahul shoots straight at the Ghanaian Keepr, no trouble at all
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: Official Attendance crosses 50 thousand mark as per the announcement in the stadium. It is a shade over 52 thousand tonight
- 05:30(IST)
Almost a third goal but luckily for India Ayiah fell down himself and failed to make use of that perfect centre
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: First it was Ibrahim, now Arko-Mensah, pacy wingers continue to haunt India. Don't think any of these defenders have played against players who could accelerate like this at will, should be big learning experience for them.Credit to Ayiah also for another calm finish
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: And that's that for the hosts then, the Ghanaian captain Ayiah was in acres of space there and he shoots with the precision of a sniper from inside the box to double Ghana's lead. Dheeraj couldn't do anything to stop that one
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: The Indian experience is truly complete at the FIFA U17 World Cup as we have a stray dog on the tracks, with officials behind IT! Luckily, the dog is moved out before it could enter the field of play
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: Ghana take the lead, Ayiah the scorer there. The cross came in from the right and Dheeraj parried it but only to the Ghana skipper who was in the box to shoot from point blank range
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: Ghana's problem of finishing again haunts them, they have been going for some long shots now, but Dheeraj yet to make a save of note with almost 35 minutes gone. Boris has been the stand out player for India so far in the half, except for that dangerous foul, he has been lively when going forward, and kept the pacy Ghanian wing-back Arko Mensah in check
- 05:30(IST)
YELLOW CARD: Boris Thangjam is penalised for a foul right outside the box and Ghana have a big chance
So at half-time India trail Ghana by 0-1. Perhaps India's biggest problem is that they are playing at a very high pace and it becomes difficult to continue at the same pace for 90 minutes.
Former Indianmid-fielder Renedy Singh points that out in the mid-match show on Sony Ten, one of the broadcasters
Amarjit Singh Kiyam, the Indian captainhas been one of the most ordinary players of the team so far in this campaign. He has hardly done anything of note in the mid-field. He doesn't look liek someone one can join the attack, neither does he pass the ball well and his defensive work has also been pretty much absent
Preview: After a disappointing loss against USA, a spirited India gave the fans plenty to cheer about in the second game against Colombia, including the first ever FIFA World Cup goal.
Now, the Blue Colts will look to end the tournament in style as they take on Ghana in the final group fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.
Mathematically, India can still qualify for the round of 16. They need to beat Ghana by a big margin, and hope that US does the same against Colombia. US are the only team which has sealed their spot in the round of 16 and currently top the group with 6 points.
Coach Luis Norton de Matos termed Ghana as a physical and mental challenge but at the same time said his boys will go out to win.
“Ghana will be a physical as well as a mental challenge for us. They (Ghana) are a strong physical team who are quick on the ball. We would have to be on our toes for the entirety of the match, if we are to secure a win," de Matos said.
"However, the boys are ready for the challenge that will be thrown in front of them. We will give it our all and aim to create history once again," he added.
The likes of Aminu Mohammed and Sadiq Ibrahim in the flanks, and captain Eric Ayiah up front are likely to provide the stiffest challenge to the Indian backline. Ghana looked like the better team than even US in phases when the two teams clashed. However, the lack of finishing is something that will worry their head coach Samuel Fabin.
“We need to work on our finishing, we have a couple of days before we face India and we will use that time to work on it,” Fabin had said after the game against US.
He also warned his boys not to take the Indian side lightly. Boris ended the previous game with a bandage on his forehead, meanwhile Anwar Ali was seen limping out with the squad. India will need both these players to be on their A game against Ghana.
India’s star player Komal Thatal started on the bench in the last game, and it will be interesting to see if de Matos goes in with the same tactics yet again.
With the Ghanian defence expected to be physical, Rahim Ali might well retain his place in the squad. Goalkeeper Dheeraj is expected to have yet another busy night in goal, and he called on the fans to cheer for the team in even bigger numbers for the final group game.
“Against Ghana we will need a lot of support. We will give it our very best on the pitch. I expect all to be cheering for us like they have done for us. We won't disappoint them. Come and back the blue," he said.
Squads:
India: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal, Boris Singh Thangjam, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Sandeep Deshpande, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Kumanthem Nonthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Mohammad Shahjahan, Aniket Anil Jhadav, Rahim Ali
Ghana: Ibrahim Danlad, Michael Acquaye, Kwame Aziz, Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Bismark Terry Owusu, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Abdul Razak Yusif, Gideon Acquah, Rashid Alhassan, John Out, Isaac Gyamfi, Gabriel Leveh, Ibrahim Sulley, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku, Mohammed Iddriss, Eric Ayiah, Richard Danso, Mohammed Aminu, Ibrahim Sadiq.
