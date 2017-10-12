FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, India vs Ghana, Live Football Score: Ghana Humiliate India, Up 4-0 Now

News18 Sports Updated:October 12, 2017, 9:50 PM IST

21:48(IST) GOAL: The Indian mid-fielder loses the ball in the mid-field and Richard Danso finishes calmly past Dheeraj to add salt to India's wound 21:45(IST) SHOT: Lalengmawia shoots from 30 yards out, but the keeper holds on to it again. There was some sting in that shot but the Ghana keeper were rock solid. India finally showing some will to attack 21:42(IST) First shot on goal for India in the second half, Rahul shoots straight at the Ghanaian Keepr, no trouble at all 21:39(IST) div> News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: Official Attendance crosses 50 thousand mark as per the announcement in the stadium. It is a shade over 52 thousand tonight div> 21:37(IST) The Ghana plyers now toying with the Indians, playing the possession game in the mid-field 21:34(IST) Almost a third goal but luckily for India Ayiah fell down himself and failed to make use of that perfect centre 21:33(IST) India has not had any foothold in this match tonight, their passing has been miserable and they have not been allowed to get out of their half by the Ghanians, the team's worst outing of all three matches 21:30(IST) Ghana has pretty much given India a lesson in football tonight, this will be a big learning curve for this Indian team. Perhaps their only chance of points was against Colombia but that second goal ended that chance 21:27(IST) Amarjit's horror night comes to an end, his passing has been off today, and he is replaced by Rahim Ali as India go searching for a goal. 21:26(IST) INCREDIBLE ATTEMPT. Dheeraj likes to stay a bit far from the goalline and the Ghanian mid-fielder attempts a shot from the half-line, which almost goes in 21:23(IST) Another miss pass from Jeakson Singh, this has been perhaps India's worst performance in terms passing and link up play in this tournament so far 21:22(IST) Ghana just running India ragged now, these boys from the African nation have very high speed and stamina and they are making the home team sweat 21:19(IST) News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: First it was Ibrahim, now Arko-Mensah, pacy wingers continue to haunt India. Don't think any of these defenders have played against players who could accelerate like this at will, should be big learning experience for them.Credit to Ayiah also for another calm finish 21:14(IST) GOAL: And that's that for the hosts then, the Ghanaian captain Ayiah was in acres of space there and he shoots with the precision of a sniper from inside the box to double Ghana's lead. Dheeraj couldn't do anything to stop that one 21:09(IST) The second half has begun and India will have to look for a goal from somewhere. They have done that before in this tournament 21:05(IST) As far as this tournament is concerned, Dheeraj definitely has been the star for India. I can even say that Dheeraj can be drafted into the senior team in a few years' time so that he can get more exposure. He has the potential to be a great asset for the senior team 20:58(IST) So at half-time India trail Ghana by 0-1. Perhaps India's biggest problem is that they are playing at a very high pace and it becomes difficult to continue at the same pace for 90 minutes. Former Indianmid-fielder Renedy Singh points that out in the mid-match show on Sony Ten, one of the broadcasters 20:52(IST) News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: The Indian experience is truly complete at the FIFA U17 World Cup as we have a stray dog on the tracks, with officials behind IT! Luckily, the dog is moved out before it could enter the field of play 20:49(IST) India having to sit back and defend here, the game has opened up as the Africans have started to dominate the match completely. The Captain Ayiah is pulling the strings in the mid-field The right-winger Yakubu has also been in great form tonight 20:45(IST) GOAL: Ghana take the lead, Ayiah the scorer there. The cross came in from the right and Dheeraj parried it but only to the Ghana skipper who was in the box to shoot from point blank range 20:42(IST) Dheeraj seems to have done something to his leg here, Gill is warming up on the sidelines just in case. Chants of 'Dheeraj Dheeraj' go all around the stadium, India can't afford to lose their star man here. 20:39(IST) That was crossed into the Indian penalty box from the right flank and Anwar Ali makes an important interception to put the ball out for a corner 20:38(IST) div> News18 Sports' Arjit Dabas reporting from JLN Stadium: Ghana's problem of finishing again haunts them, they have been going for some long shots now, but Dheeraj yet to make a save of note with almost 35 minutes gone. Boris has been the stand out player for India so far in the half, except for that dangerous foul, he has been lively when going forward, and kept the pacy Ghanian wing-back Arko Mensah in check div> 20:35(IST) The Ghana captain takes the free kick and shoots it way over. It is a big chance lost 20:34(IST) YELLOW CARD: Boris Thangjam is penalised for a foul right outside the box and Ghana have a big chance 20:33(IST) The first half-an-hour has passed and both teams are locked 0-0. Ghana have definitely had the better chances but most of them have come from long shots 20:31(IST) Amarjit Singh Kiyam, the Indian captainhas been one of the most ordinary players of the team so far in this campaign. He has hardly done anything of note in the mid-field. He doesn't look liek someone one can join the attack, neither does he pass the ball well and his defensive work has also been pretty much absent 20:29(IST) India have been pushed back into their half after the initial burst and it is Ghana who are on the attack now. They have taken control of the mid-field and are threatening to score now 20:28(IST) SUPER STRIKE: Another super strike from a distance by a Ghana player, it was from 30 yards out and caught Dheeraj Singh by surprise. The ball passing a shade over the cross bar Load More

Follow all the live updates of the match between India and Ghana with our Live Blog



Preview: After a disappointing loss against USA, a spirited India gave the fans plenty to cheer about in the second game against Colombia, including the first ever FIFA World Cup goal.



Now, the Blue Colts will look to end the tournament in style as they take on Ghana in the final group fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.



Mathematically, India can still qualify for the round of 16. They need to beat Ghana by a big margin, and hope that US does the same against Colombia. US are the only team which has sealed their spot in the round of 16 and currently top the group with 6 points.



Coach Luis Norton de Matos termed Ghana as a physical and mental challenge but at the same time said his boys will go out to win.



“Ghana will be a physical as well as a mental challenge for us. They (Ghana) are a strong physical team who are quick on the ball. We would have to be on our toes for the entirety of the match, if we are to secure a win," de Matos said.



"However, the boys are ready for the challenge that will be thrown in front of them. We will give it our all and aim to create history once again," he added.



The likes of Aminu Mohammed and Sadiq Ibrahim in the flanks, and captain Eric Ayiah up front are likely to provide the stiffest challenge to the Indian backline. Ghana looked like the better team than even US in phases when the two teams clashed. However, the lack of finishing is something that will worry their head coach Samuel Fabin.



“We need to work on our finishing, we have a couple of days before we face India and we will use that time to work on it,” Fabin had said after the game against US.



He also warned his boys not to take the Indian side lightly. Boris ended the previous game with a bandage on his forehead, meanwhile Anwar Ali was seen limping out with the squad. India will need both these players to be on their A game against Ghana.



India’s star player Komal Thatal started on the bench in the last game, and it will be interesting to see if de Matos goes in with the same tactics yet again.



With the Ghanian defence expected to be physical, Rahim Ali might well retain his place in the squad. Goalkeeper Dheeraj is expected to have yet another busy night in goal, and he called on the fans to cheer for the team in even bigger numbers for the final group game.



“Against Ghana we will need a lot of support. We will give it our very best on the pitch. I expect all to be cheering for us like they have done for us. We won't disappoint them. Come and back the blue," he said.



Squads:



India: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal, Boris Singh Thangjam, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Sandeep Deshpande, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Kumanthem Nonthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Mohammad Shahjahan, Aniket Anil Jhadav, Rahim Ali



Ghana: Ibrahim Danlad, Michael Acquaye, Kwame Aziz, Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Bismark Terry Owusu, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Abdul Razak Yusif, Gideon Acquah, Rashid Alhassan, John Out, Isaac Gyamfi, Gabriel Leveh, Ibrahim Sulley, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku, Mohammed Iddriss, Eric Ayiah, Richard Danso, Mohammed Aminu, Ibrahim Sadiq.