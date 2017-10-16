FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: USA vs Paraguay Highlights - As It Happened

News18 Sports Updated:October 16, 2017, 10:06 PM IST

21:55(IST) Match Ends: That’s it then , that is the final whistle and USA have stormed into the final 8 with a massive 5-0 win over Paraguay. Tim Weah starred with a sublime hattrick while Josh Sargent and Andrew Carleton also got onto the scoresheet for USA. 21:50(IST) USA are now just moving the ball around as final whistle approaches. Just two minutes added on in the half and USA are on their way to a huge win and sealing a place in the final eight. 21:44(IST) Chance: Paraguay almost had a consolation goal as Bilas Armoa hit a long ranger and it landed on the top the net. Replays showed that the ball had taken a slight deflection from one of the USA defenders. Five mins of regulation time left to be played. 21:40(IST) Goal and Hattrick: This is getting rather embarrassing for Paraguay as USA score their fifth goal of the day in the 77th minute. Tim Weah score his third goal of the day and he will take the match ball with him. USA are on their way into the last 8. 21:38(IST) Goal: Josh Sargent gets his name on the scoresheet as he hits a thunderbolt from inside the box and the ball goes into the net after hitting the crossbar in the 74th minute. USA lead 4-0 now. 21:35(IST) Chance: USA skipper Josh Sargent nutmegged one of the defenders but he lost his balance as he made his way into the box. He tried to pass the ball to Weah, who is on a hattrick, but the ball went over his head in the 71st minute. 21:32(IST) Chance: USA number 7 Akinola had a brilliant opportunity to score the fourth goal of the day. Akinola was open on the edge of the box and he opted to shoot. But he fluffed his lines and shot wide. 21:25(IST) Goal: USA score another brilliant goal to go 3-0 up in the 63rd minute of the match. A great build up play between the USA star and in the end, skipper Sargent cut the ball back for Carleton who calmly slotted home inside the bottom left corner of the keeper. One of the best team goals of the tournament. 21:19(IST) We are now approaching the hour mark in the match and it seems that USA have done enough to secure a place in the last 8. Two goal lead is not that big but considering how Paraguay are playing , it seem like an uphill task. 21:15(IST) Goal: Tim Weah scores his second goal of the day and for sure this will be in the top goals of the tournament highlights reel. Weah gives the shimmy to a defender and shoots from the edge of the box and the ball goes into the net like a tracer bullet. The keeper had no chance with this one to be honest. 21:09(IST) Paraguay have started on the front foot in the second half as they are going all guns blazing towards that elusive equaliser. But their passing in the final third is letting them down at the moment. 21:06(IST) Substitution: USA begin the second half with a change in personnel - Chris Gloster comes in place of Sergino Dest. Like for like substitution this as both are defensive mid fielders. 20:51(IST) Half-time: A good half of football comes to an end with USA leading 1-0 courtesy of the 18th minute strike from Tim Weah. Paraguay had their chances but they failed to put the ball inside the net. 20:46(IST) Crossbar: What a stunning free kick from Chris Goslin as he hit a pile driver of a shot from almost 30 yards out and the ball hit the crossbar. A little more dip and USA would have been celebrating their second goal of the half. 20:44(IST) Chance: The ball fell kindly to Paraguay star Alan Rodriguez but he blazed his left foot drive over the bar. Another chance goes a begging for Paraguay. After 42 mins, USA lead 1-0. 20:41(IST) Since that goal,the match has become a bit cagey as none of the two teams are being given space to work. Paraguay are doing most of the attacking and USA are looking to just hit them on the counter. It is like a game of chess. ‘You blink and I will score’. 20:37(IST) Substitution: This is getting bizarre as another player is getting substituted in the first half. USA star Blaine Ferri too picks up an injury and he is replaced by Indiana Vassilev. 20:31(IST) Substitution: It seems that Antonio Galeano has picked up a knock and he is being taken off in the 30th minute. Number 9 Fernando Romero replaces him. 20:25(IST) Chance: What a run by Paraguay star Braian Ojeda and he almost equalised for his team in the 23rd minute. Ojeda ran past three defenders and shot after reaching the box. But unfortunately his shot sailed over the bar. 20:22(IST) Goal: USA have taken the lead after a great counter attack in the 18th minute.Ayo Akinola provided with a dream low cross to Time Weah who finished off the spectacular move with an easy finish. Goalkeeper had no chance as it was perfectly placed into the right hand side corner of the keeper. 20:19(IST) Chance: Alan Rodriguez with a mazy run down the left flank and he put in a fiercely hit low cross. USA keeper was up for it and made a good diving save. 20:14(IST) Injury concern for USA inside the first 15 mins of the half as Andrew Carleton is walking off after a knock. Officials are looking after him now and he is back on the pitch. 20:12(IST) The crowd is chanting USA USA and it must be great for the players to have this kind of support on foreign soil during such a big tournament. 20:10(IST) Chance: Great cross from the left hand side of the park and it beat everybody inside the six yard box. Leandro Sanchez of Paraguay with a diving effort but he missed the ball by just inches. 20:06(IST) The first corner of the day goes in favour of Paraguay and they almost made the most of it. But before any attacker could get to it, Chris Goslin headed the ball away. Entertaining start to the match this. 20:02(IST) Kickoff: USA have made a strong start into the match and skipper Josh Sargent almost put through Carleton one on one with the keeper. But one of the zparaguay defende clears the ball away. 19:55(IST) Both sets of players are now standing in the middle for their respective national anthems. The blockbuster clash is just about to begin now. 19:52(IST) Paraguay progressed into the last 16 after winning all their group matches while USA went through as one of the best third places teams in the tournament. USA will also be familiar with the conditions as they have played two matches at this venue. 19:49(IST) The substitutes and officials have made their way out onto the middle and soon the playing elevens of both the teams will follow suit for their respective national anthems. Brace yourselves for another intriguing contest at the JLN stadium. 19:37(IST) Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of the Round of 16 match between USA and Paraguay, we are coming live to you from the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. My name is Pratik Sagar and I have with me Abhimanyu Sen and both of us will bring to you all the latest updates from this blockbuster clash

Catch all the action of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 Round of 16 match between Germany and Colombia through our live blog.



PREVIEW: The USA U-17 football team who are in India for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, have the spotlight well and truly aimed at them after their senior men’s national team failed in their quest to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.



“The fact that the senior team has not done well does, fortunately or unfortunately have an effect on the boys. It is a challenge and a lesson.”



“We want to do well for the fans,” added the coach John Hackworth in a pre-match press conference.



The USA are literally the veterans of the U-17 tournament, having played their part in 16 editions. Led by Josh Sargent and his experience of a U-20 World Cup, this team has been clinical for the better part of the first round which eventually saw them finish top of Group A.



“We had one bad half out of six in the first three games. But now there are no second chances. Our performance in the second half against Colombia isn’t indicative of our real potential,” said Hackworth.



The likes of James Sands, Chris Durkin and Justin Garces have conceded thrice and kept two clean sheets in three games. While the trio of Sargent, Tim Weah and Andrew Carleton have helped keep the attacking flow intact, the team has managed to find the back of the net only 5 times.



“One of our main objectives will be to sharpen our attacking skills. We have to work on that as we look to counter Paraguay’s plans. They are a very strong team.”



Paraguay come into this game high on confidence as they are unbeaten having registered morale boosting wins against New Zealand, Mali and Turkey. They scored at least thrice on each of the occasions.



“We came through a difficult first round, but now against USA is where the World Cup really begins,” said the coach Gustavo Morinigo.



Led by Alex Duarte, the South Americans came through group stages at a canter, and are well aware of the damage the Group A toppers can cause to them.



“The US is really a complicated team, the individuals, the captain himself, it has one of the best players and the team is really good,” Morinigo told reporters.



Morinigo’s free scoring side have taken their preparations very seriously, and are expected to come out firing at all cylinders, just like they have taken the game to their opponents in the previous outings.



“We have been practicing with this for a year at least. The team has not only prepared themselves mentally but also technically. The fact that they are representing their country in itself is a big motivation,” concluded the coach.



Considering the attacking powers both sides bring to the fore in the second tie of the Round of 16, one expects USA vs Paraguay to be an open game with lots of goals to light up this Monday evening.

