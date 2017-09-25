FIFA U-17 World Cup a Big Chance for Youngsters, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup a "big opportunity for our younger generation" and said the event will increase the interest in football in the country.The country's first-ever FIFA tournament will be held from October 6 to 28 across six venues."My dear countrymen, there is a big opportunity for our younger generation between Navratra festivities and Diwali.FIFA Under-17 World Cup is being organised in our country. I am sure reverberations of the spirit of football will be heard all around," PM Modi said during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the country."It will evince more interest in football in every generation. There should not be a single school-college ground in India where we will not see our youngsters at play. Come on, the whole world is coming to play on Indian soil, let us make sports a part of our lives," he added.Twenty-four teams from around the world will be involved in a total of 52 games. These teams have been divided into six groups of A to F.This is the 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.