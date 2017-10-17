FIFA U-17 World Cup: Bobby Moore Inspires England Colts

The England U-17 team have, without an iota of doubt enthralled the Salt Lake Stadium with their free flowing football. Wonder kids like Jadon Sancho and Angel Gomes have been in scintillating form and the avid football fans in Kolkata have had their first treat at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.Heading into the business end of the tournament, the English U-17 squad will be required to dig deep to overcome the pressures of the knockout stages.What is likely to serve as a huge source of inspiration for the young boys is a picture of the former England World Cup winning captain Robert Frederick Chelsea Moore aka Bobby Moore. In the 1966 World Cup final, England beat Germany 4-2 in extra time with Geoff Hurst scoring a hat-trick. Captain Bobby Moore was one of 4 English players to make it to the all-star team at the 1966 World Cup, alongside Gordon Banks, George Cohen and Bobby Charlton.Also a former West Ham captain who was a pillar of strength in his team’s defensive set up visited India in 1984 when the Salt Lake Stadium was inaugurated. When asked about the historic triumph and Moore’s picture at the majestic Salt Lake Stadium, U-17 captain Joel Latibeaudiere said “He is a source of inspiration to our team.”Latibeaudiere and boys have performed well in the City of Joy, also known as the ‘Mecca of Indian football’, the former captain and his team would surely have enjoyed the football, England’s youngest World Cuppers displayed.The team have also earned some praise from another former England captain Alan Shearer, who was in India recently to promote the English Premier League.“The England U-17 team boys have been playing some great football and they have done well for themselves so far. After the U-20 boys, it would be great to see them win the title in India,” the former Newcastle United legend told News18.The English Colts will take on traditional Asian heavyweights Japan in the second stage, the Round of 16 at the same stadium. Between two teams they have scored a total of 20 goals in 6 games of which Japan scored 6 in their first game against Honduras. They will be without Sancho, who scored three of England’s 11 goals, from this round onwards but under the tutelage of Steve Cooper they will hope that isn’t a stumbling block.Earlier in the summer, a performance very unlike England, saw them lift the U-20 World Cup title in South Korea. It was their second ever World title after 1966, and under the watchful eyes of Bobby Moore they will hope to clinch a third at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 28.