1-min read

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil End Group Stage With Win

Brazil rode on a couple of first half goals to beat a stubborn Niger 2-0 in their last Group D match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Friday.

IANS

Updated:October 13, 2017, 10:36 PM IST
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil End Group Stage With Win
Lincoln in action for Brazil. (Twitter/FIFA)
Goa: Brazil rode on a couple of first half goals to beat a stubborn Niger 2-0 in their last Group D match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Friday.

Lincoln (4th minute) opened Brazil's account right after the start when he tapped in a cross from the right.

Brenner doubled the lead in the 34th minute when his free-kick took a lucky deflection off the wall to catch Niger goalkeeper Khaled Lawali on the wrong foot.

Brazil have topped the group, winning all three matches to finish the opening round with the full nine points.

Niger, who needed a win to stay in the running for a spot in the second round, crashed out of the tournament with three points from as many matches.

The match was mostly a saga of wave after wave of Brazilian attacks being held at bay by a stubborn Niger defence.

The South America U-17 champions repeatedly came up with excellent combination plays and penetrative passes and crosses, but the Africans successfully defended their citadel throughout the second half.

Niger did have the occasional chance on the counter, but a combination of poor finishing and good defending helped Brazil maintain a clean sheet.

