FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil Thump Honduras 3-0 to Progress

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

2:18 Throw-In - Brazil : Weverson Costa

2:40 Off Target - Honduras : Gerson Chavez

3:1 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

3:51 Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez

4:36 Throw-In - Honduras : Luis Palma

4:50 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

5:8 Corner - Honduras : Luis Palma

5:26 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

5:58 Cross - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

8:10 Cross - Brazil : Paulo Filho

8:31 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

10:36 Foul - Honduras : David Cardona

10:49 Free Kick - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

11:8 On Target - Brazil : Brenner Silva

11:8 Goal - Brazil : Brenner Silva

13:13 Corner - Brazil : Brenner Silva

14:4 On Target - Brazil : Paulo Filho

14:55 Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez

15:10 Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez

15:38 Offside - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

15:45 Free Kick - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

18:6 Foul - Brazil : Brenner Silva

18:24 Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez

19:26 Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma

19:40 Throw-In - Honduras : David Cardona

19:56 Cross - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

21:25 On Target - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

21:56 Corner - Brazil : Brenner Silva

22:14 Corner - Brazil : Brenner Silva

22:27 Off Target - Brazil : Victor Pereira

22:46 Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez

23:57 Throw-In - Brazil : Weverson Costa

24:57 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

25:40 Foul - Honduras : David Cardona

25:55 Free Kick - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

27:43 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

31:37 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

32:6 Offside - Brazil : Marcos Santos

32:12 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

32:57 Off Target - Honduras : Luis Palma

34:16 Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma

35:45 Throw-In - Brazil : Weverson Costa

36:18 Cross - Brazil : Paulo Filho

36:44 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

36:49 Foul - Honduras : David Cardona

37:4 Free Kick - Brazil : Victor Pereira

37:49 Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez

38:39 Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma

39:11 Foul - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

39:41 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

40:3 Off Target - Honduras : Everson Lopez

41:32 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

44:16 On Target - Brazil : Marcos Santos

44:16 Goal - Brazil : Marcos Santos

45:0 Substitution - Brazil (In: Luan Almeida, Out: Weverson Costa)

45:0 Foul - Honduras : Luis Palma

45:0 Free Kick - Brazil : Victor Pereira

45:0 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

45:0 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

45:0 Half Time

46:1 Start of Second Half

46:1 Substitution - Honduras (In: Joshua Canales, Out: David Cardona)

46:1 Substitution - Honduras (In: Kenneth Martinez, Out: Patrick Palacios)

46:21 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

47:7 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

48:2 Foul - Honduras : Gerson Chavez

49:34 Free Kick - Brazil : Brenner Silva

52:7 Cross - Brazil : Luan Almeida

52:16 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

53:21 Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos

54:8 Off Target - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

54:32 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

56:22 On Target - Brazil : Brenner Silva

56:22 Goal - Brazil : Brenner Silva

57:50 Foul - Brazil : Paulo Filho

57:58 Free Kick - Honduras : Gerson Chavez

59:47 Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos

60:13 Foul - Brazil : Paulo Filho

60:23 Free Kick - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

60:41 Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

61:8 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

63:18 Off Target - Brazil : Marcos Santos

63:54 Substitution - Brazil (In: Vinicius Junior, Out: Alan Guimaraes)

64:10 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

66:14 Offside - Brazil : Luan Almeida

66:40 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

68:24 Off Target - Honduras : Luis Palma

70:13 Off Target - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

70:45 Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos

71:28 Cross - Honduras : Kenneth Martinez

71:37 On Target - Honduras : Joshua Canales

74:25 Foul - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

74:57 Substitution - Brazil (In: Victor Santos, Out: Wesley Andrade)

76:27 Free Kick - Brazil : Luan Almeida

77:2 Foul - Honduras : Axel Gomez

77:9 Yellow Card - Honduras : Axel Gomez

77:30 Free Kick - Brazil

78:16 Foul - Brazil : Victor Pereira

78:30 Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez

79:13 Throw-In - Brazil : Victor Pereira

80:39 On Target - Brazil : Vinicius Junior

80:58 Foul - Brazil : Vinicius Junior

81:19 Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez

81:57 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

82:21 Cross - Brazil : Brenner Silva

82:0 Off Target - Honduras : Luis Palma

84:8 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

88:13 Foul - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

88:51 Substitution - Honduras (In: Jorge Flores, Out: Gerson Chavez)

89:7 Free Kick - Brazil : Vinicius Junior

90:22 Foul - Brazil : Vitor Matos

90:0 Free Kick - Honduras : Luis Palma

90:0 Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma

90:0 Corner - Honduras : Joshua Canales

90:0 Off Target - Honduras : Axel Gomez

90:0 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

90:0 Foul - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

90:0 Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez

90:0 Off Target - Honduras : Jorge Flores

90:0 Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos

90:0 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

90:0 End of Second Half

90:0 Match Completed

Catch all the action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Round of 16 match between Brazil vs Honduras through our live commentary.Having won all their three group matches with ease, South American giants Brazil will start clear favourites when they take on the unfancied Honduras in a pre-quarterfinal match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Wednesday. Seeking their fourth title, Brazil won all their matches to top Group D. They began with a dominating 2-1 win over title-contenders Spain and then outplayed both North Korea and Niger with identical 2-0 margins to set up a round of 16 clash with Group E's third-place finishers Honduras. But they are not expected to have it this easy against the South American giants, who have been in excellent form so far. Besides winning all three of their group matches, they have conceded just one goal while scoring six. Their strike duo of Lincoln and Paulinho have been deadly up front, ensuring that Brazil did not feel the absence of a certain Vinicius Junior.The duo have shared five goals between them of the total six scored in the group stage -- the other goal coming from Brenner -- and their on-field understanding has been excellent. With the football-mad Kochi crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium set to support Brazil overwhelmingly, it is going to be a tough job for Honduras to keep the Brazillian attackers at bay.This will be the last time the Kochi crowd will see the Brazillians in this FIFA U-17 World Cup and the South American champions will be up against a confident Germany in the quarterfinals in Kolkata on October 22 if they beat Honduras. Brazil and Honduras have earlier faced each other once at the U-17 world finals. The current Honduras coach Jose Valladares was on duty at the first meeting, at UAE 2013, when the Brazilians won 3-0. If Honduras can hope to counter the Brazilian threat, they need to take the chances which come their way and cut out the defensive errors that cost them against Japan and France in the group phase.The Central Americans lost to Japan 1-6 and 1-5 to France but beat tournament debutants New Caledonia 5-0 to collect three points in Group E and qualify as one of the four best third place teams. They scored seven goals but conceded 11. The Los Catrachos have done better than their group stage elimination at the last edition in Chile but it will be a miracle if they get past a formidable Brazil and make it to the quarterfinals as they did in UAE 2013.Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.Honduras: Alex Rivera, Santiago Cabrera, Axel Gomez, Alexander Bahr, Cristian Moreira, Luis Palma, Jorge Flores, Gerson Chavez, Patrick Palacios, Alessandro Castro, Kenneth Martinez, Jordy Castro, Gustavo Vallecillo, Carlos Mejia, David Cardona, Asaf Cacho, Everson Lopez, Joshua Canales, Reynaldo Bodden, Emilio Campos, Carlos Banegas.