That's it, it's all over here, and Brazil have overcome what looked like a stiff test initally, Korea were stern with their defence, but Brazil showed that it's not all about the flair, they weren't afraid to go direct when required. Lincoln again getting on the scoresheet, Brazil have also now sealed their progress to the round of 16. That's all for today from the FIFA U17 World Cup, do join us tomorrow for more action!
FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs DPR Korea: Brazil Win 2-0
Highlights
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL! 2-0 for Brazil and that's surely the game for them, it was always going to be a case of when rahter than if, Paulinho adds to the tally, a superb left footed shot into the right bottom corner, Brenner gets the assist. Brazil lead 2-0.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL! Brazil finally manage to break the deadlock, and its something they have deserved. Also, this was the first time Brazil went direct with a set piece, as the ball by Alan found Lincoln, and he just heads it past the keeper for Brazil's first goal and there is relief in the Brazilian camp. 1-0 to Brazil with 59 minutes gone.
- 05:30(IST)
The DPR Korea line up for today is as follow: SIN Tae Song (GK), KIM Kyong Sok, KYE Tam, SIN Kwang Sok, HAN Kyong Hun, KIM Hwi Hwang, KIM Chung Jin, RI Kang Guk, CHA Kwang, YUN Min (C),KWON Nam Hyok.
- 05:30(IST)
The line-ups are in, and this is the Brazil line-up for today's game GABRIEL BRAZAO (GK), WESLEY, VITAO (C), LUCAS HALTER, VICTOR BOBSIN, WEVERSON, PAULINHO, MARCOS ANTONIO, LINCOLN, ALAN,BRENNER.
Good diving save by Brazao there, the free kick was well taken by Yun Min, and well placed into the corner, though it was towards the keeper's favoured side, but still a good diving stop. He got a good punch behind it, ensuring that the ball doesn't fall in the danger area. 81 minutes gone and Brazil still lead 2-0.
That's it, we come to the end of the first half and Brazil fail to find the net, they might need to change their strategy and go direct if they are to break this resolute Korean defence, Korea on their part will be looking to continue with this and steal a late goal. Frustrating half this for the Brazilians, it's 0-0 at half-time!
Paulinho gets a shot away from nowhere, generates a lot of power and the shot goes just wide of the post! 14 minutes gone, and Brazil have clearly been the dominant side so far, but that was expected. THey have almost 80% possession but DPR Korea haven't been completely outplayed yet. Score importantly is still 0-0
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for the second Group C game of the day, as Brazil take on DPR Korea. A win for the Brazilians here will certainly confirm their place in the round of 16. DPR Korea, after losing to Niger will be playing for survival against the South American giants.
Seeking their fourth title triumph, Brazil produced a dominating performance against another title contender and European champions, Spain, in a highly anticipated match.
Brazil, who arrived more than 10 days before their first match, were also able to withstand the humid conditions in Kochi better than their Spanish counterparts. Despite conceding an early goal, Brazil were able to rally against a quality Spain side which have at least nine players from their country's top two academies of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
There is no doubt Brazil will start as clear favourites against North Korea whose morale must be down after losing to debutants Niger by a solitary goal in their opening match. The football team from the reclusive country was the second best for most part of the match and it rarely threatened the opposition goal. North Korea, who are never known to play an attacking brand of football, will most likely adopt a defensive game plan. It remains to be seen how they stop Brazil, known for their attacking flare, from scoring goals.
The Brazil attacking trio of Lincoln, Paulinho and Brenner were difficult to stop by the technically sound Spain defenders and it will be interesting to see how the North Koreans match upto them. The two sides have played twice earlier in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and on both occasions, and Brazil have emerged victorious. In the 2005 edition in Peru, Brazil had beaten North Korea 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals after ending the regulation time 1-1. Two years later in South Korea, Brazil had thrashed the North Koreans 6-1 in a group match.
Teams (From):
Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.
North Korea: Sin Tae Song, Ri Hyok Sin, Kim Kyong Sok, Kye Tam, Sin Kwang Sok, Han Kyong Hun, Kim Hwi Hwang, Kim Ju Song, Kim Chung Jin, Kim Pom Hyok, Kung Jin Song, Ri Kang Guk, Ri Hyon Il, Han Jin Bom, Cha Kwang, Ri Il Ju, Yun Min, Jong Ryong Hun, Kwon Nam Hyok, Paek Kwang Min, Kim Chol Jin.
