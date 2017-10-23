FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs England Semi-Final Shifted From Guwahati to Kolkata

The FIFA U-17 World Cup's marquee semi-final clash between Brazil and England, which was scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati has now been shifted to Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan due to poor pitch conditions after incessant rains made it almost impossible to host the match at the original venue.The match will be played at Kolkata on October 25 at 5 pm. The Yuba Bharati Krirangan is also scheduled to host the mega final of the tournament on October 28.In an official media release, FIFA said, "Despite the great efforts by all involved parties, including the authorities of Guwahati, to preserve the pitch, FIFA has taken this decision following consultations with both teams in order to safeguard the players’ health and to ensure the best playing conditions."It further noted that fans with a valid ticket for the semi-final originally planned to take place in Guwahati will be able to request a refund for the purchase value of their tickets, and will also have priority access to purchase tickets for the semi-final in Kolkata."If anyone comes to us with a ticket for the Guwahati venue, he will definitely get a chance to watch the match in Kolkata," said an official in the LOC based out of Kolkata.It is believed that the local authorities even brought in helicopters to try and dry up the playing area. The Bidhannagar Commissionerate, which is responsible for implementation of law and order in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata, where the Yuba Bharati Krirangan is situated, has been informed to arrange security for the rescheduled match.The Commissionerate has informed that tickets for the rescheduled match would be available online from 8.30 pm on Monday on a first come first served basis.The ground conditions at the Indira Gandhi Stadium has been the topic of a lot of discussion in recent days, as it was in horrible state during the all African quarter-final between Ghana and Mali as well, with the Ghana coach Fabin Samuels making clear his displeasure about the same after the match."We’ve not encountered anything like this before. I thought the game should have been abandoned and played in some another time but those who are organising they said we have to play so we played," he said.Brazil also found themselves at home at the city's Salt Lake Stadium where a majority of the 66,000 fans turned up to support the South Americans."10 out of 10. If permitted, I will give them more than 10. We are looking forward to come back here again to play the final on October 28," Amadeu said."Congratulations to you for the organisation, for the brilliant stadium you have here. All the facilities, the changing room, and the pitch, everything was brilliant. It was huge for us. It was special to play here."