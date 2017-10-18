FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs Honduras Highlights - As It Happened
Catch all the action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Round of 16 match between Brazil vs Honduras through our live commentary.
Brazil U-17 Team Celebrate in Kochi (Image - FIFA)
Preview:
Having won all their three group matches with ease, South American giants Brazil will start clear favourites when they take on the unfancied Honduras in a pre-quarterfinal match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Wednesday. Seeking their fourth title, Brazil won all their matches to top Group D. They began with a dominating 2-1 win over title-contenders Spain and then outplayed both North Korea and Niger with identical 2-0 margins to set up a round of 16 clash with Group E's third-place finishers Honduras. But they are not expected to have it this easy against the South American giants, who have been in excellent form so far. Besides winning all three of their group matches, they have conceded just one goal while scoring six. Their strike duo of Lincoln and Paulinho have been deadly up front, ensuring that Brazil did not feel the absence of a certain Vinicius Junior.
The duo have shared five goals between them of the total six scored in the group stage -- the other goal coming from Brenner -- and their on-field understanding has been excellent. With the football-mad Kochi crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium set to support Brazil overwhelmingly, it is going to be a tough job for Honduras to keep the Brazillian attackers at bay.
This will be the last time the Kochi crowd will see the Brazillians in this FIFA U-17 World Cup and the South American champions will be up against a confident Germany in the quarterfinals in Kolkata on October 22 if they beat Honduras. Brazil and Honduras have earlier faced each other once at the U-17 world finals. The current Honduras coach Jose Valladares was on duty at the first meeting, at UAE 2013, when the Brazilians won 3-0. If Honduras can hope to counter the Brazilian threat, they need to take the chances which come their way and cut out the defensive errors that cost them against Japan and France in the group phase.
The Central Americans lost to Japan 1-6 and 1-5 to France but beat tournament debutants New Caledonia 5-0 to collect three points in Group E and qualify as one of the four best third place teams. They scored seven goals but conceded 11. The Los Catrachos have done better than their group stage elimination at the last edition in Chile but it will be a miracle if they get past a formidable Brazil and make it to the quarterfinals as they did in UAE 2013.
Teams (From):
Brazil: Gabriel Brazao, Wesley, Vitao. Lucas Halter, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Lucao, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner, Yuri Sena.
Honduras: Alex Rivera, Santiago Cabrera, Axel Gomez, Alexander Bahr, Cristian Moreira, Luis Palma, Jorge Flores, Gerson Chavez, Patrick Palacios, Alessandro Castro, Kenneth Martinez, Jordy Castro, Gustavo Vallecillo, Carlos Mejia, David Cardona, Asaf Cacho, Everson Lopez, Joshua Canales, Reynaldo Bodden, Emilio Campos, Carlos Banegas.
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Throw-In - Brazil : Weverson Costa
Off Target - Honduras : Gerson Chavez
Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao
Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Throw-In - Honduras : Luis Palma
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Corner - Honduras : Luis Palma
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Cross - Brazil : Wesley Andrade
Cross - Brazil : Paulo Filho
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Foul - Honduras : David Cardona
Free Kick - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes
On Target - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Goal - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Corner - Brazil : Brenner Silva
On Target - Brazil : Paulo Filho
Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Offside - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Free Kick - Brazil : Wesley Andrade
Foul - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez
Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma
Throw-In - Honduras : David Cardona
Cross - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
On Target - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes
Corner - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Corner - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Off Target - Brazil : Victor Pereira
Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Throw-In - Brazil : Weverson Costa
Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade
Foul - Honduras : David Cardona
Free Kick - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade
Offside - Brazil : Marcos Santos
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Off Target - Honduras : Luis Palma
Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma
Throw-In - Brazil : Weverson Costa
Cross - Brazil : Paulo Filho
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Foul - Honduras : David Cardona
Free Kick - Brazil : Victor Pereira
Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma
Foul - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Off Target - Honduras : Everson Lopez
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
On Target - Brazil : Marcos Santos
Goal - Brazil : Marcos Santos
Substitution - Brazil (In: Luan Almeida, Out: Weverson Costa)
Foul - Honduras : Luis Palma
Free Kick - Brazil : Victor Pereira
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Substitution - Honduras (In: Joshua Canales, Out: David Cardona)
Substitution - Honduras (In: Kenneth Martinez, Out: Patrick Palacios)
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade
Foul - Honduras : Gerson Chavez
Free Kick - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Cross - Brazil : Luan Almeida
Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida
Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos
Off Target - Brazil : Wesley Andrade
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
On Target - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Goal - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Foul - Brazil : Paulo Filho
Free Kick - Honduras : Gerson Chavez
Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos
Foul - Brazil : Paulo Filho
Free Kick - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida
Off Target - Brazil : Marcos Santos
Substitution - Brazil (In: Vinicius Junior, Out: Alan Guimaraes)
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Offside - Brazil : Luan Almeida
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Off Target - Honduras : Luis Palma
Off Target - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos
Cross - Honduras : Kenneth Martinez
On Target - Honduras : Joshua Canales
Foul - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Substitution - Brazil (In: Victor Santos, Out: Wesley Andrade)
Free Kick - Brazil : Luan Almeida
Foul - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Yellow Card - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Free Kick - Brazil
Foul - Brazil : Victor Pereira
Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez
Throw-In - Brazil : Victor Pereira
On Target - Brazil : Vinicius Junior
Foul - Brazil : Vinicius Junior
Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Cross - Brazil : Brenner Silva
Off Target - Honduras : Luis Palma
Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao
Foul - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Substitution - Honduras (In: Jorge Flores, Out: Gerson Chavez)
Free Kick - Brazil : Vinicius Junior
Foul - Brazil : Vitor Matos
Free Kick - Honduras : Luis Palma
Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma
Corner - Honduras : Joshua Canales
Off Target - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao
Foul - Brazil : Lincoln Santos
Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez
Off Target - Honduras : Jorge Flores
Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
End of Second Half
Match Completed
