FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs Mali, Highlights: As It Happened

18:52(IST) FULL-TIME: Brazil have managed to score twice somehow, as they take the podium. And with Mali, it was just the case of so close, yet so far. Brazil take the match 2-0. 18:50(IST) Mali trying a host of long shots, but that's not helping their case. Just half-a-minute left. 18:48(IST) Four minutes added to the clock. Mali still trying hard to score. But it's too late for them to comeback now. 18:46(IST) It is all but over for a valiant Mali team. Just one minute on the clock left. 18:46(IST) And Yuri scores the second for Brazil. He gets in an easy cross, and Yuri just has to get past the kepeer, that he does successfully. Brazil lead 2-0 And Yuri scores the second for Brazil. He gets in an easy cross, and Yuri just has to get past the kepeer, that he does successfully. Brazil lead 2-0 18:43(IST) Djemoussa has a good ball in the box. He is in a comfortable position to score. But he makes a mess of it. Will be counted as another chance missed for Mali. 18:42(IST) Mali come in from the right flank, but the Brazilian defenders keep the attack in check. Brazao has been exceptionaltonight Mali come in from the right flank, but the Brazilian defenders keep the attack in check. Brazao has been exceptionaltonight 18:41(IST) Camara comes with another chance, before being substituted. He had created a lot of opportunities, but none too good. Camara comes with another chance, before being substituted. He had created a lot of opportunities, but none too good. 18:39(IST) Mali in with a corner. But not a good kick here. Brazil takes the possession. 18:37(IST) Mali defence still in good shape. They have managed to keep the Brazilians quiet, apart from that unfortunate goal. 18:35(IST) Wesley being taken out on a stretcher. Just 13 minutes left in this game Wesley being taken out on a stretcher. Just 13 minutes left in this game 18:34(IST) Wesley is down on the ground, as Kane tries to snatch the ball. It's a foul by Mali. 18:32(IST) Lincoln goes off the filed, and makes way for Yuri. Still 17 minutes to go in the match. Can Mali come with an equaliser? 18:28(IST) Mali showing desperation here. Captain Camara shoots from a distance, and the ball is clearly off-target. Scores still remain at 1-0. 18:27(IST) The crowd is doing all they can to help both teams add some zest to their games, and there is some much needed urgency between both sets of players The crowd is doing all they can to help both teams add some zest to their games, and there is some much needed urgency between both sets of players 18:24(IST) Gabriel comes with another save. That was a good header by Mali Gabriel comes with another save. That was a good header by Mali 18:23(IST) Nestor is yellow-carded. Mali in with the free kick. But nothing substantial coming out from it. 18:20(IST) Brazil in with the corner. Siaka with the header. But the keeper saves it again. 18:18(IST) Salam comes really close to scoring a goal. But Brazao makes a save again. 18:16(IST) And now suddenly Brazilians are on the move. Doucuore comes close in the box. But that was a wayward shot. Score remains 1-0. 18:14(IST) What just happened here. Alan gets the ball, and shoots the ball to the keeper. Nothing extraordinary about that shot, but Koita misses the ball. That is just an unlucky miss by the Mali keeper. Brazil lead 1-0 What just happened here. Alan gets the ball, and shoots the ball to the keeper. Nothing extraordinary about that shot, but Koita misses the ball. That is just an unlucky miss by the Mali keeper. Brazil lead 1-0 18:12(IST) Doucoure, the substitute, gets a clear pass in the box. But as has been Brazil's fate in this match, they haven't got going. 18:11(IST) Brazil coach is a worried man. They haven't played to their full potential till now. But a goal here can change things quickly. 18:09(IST) Samake committs a foul here. That gives a free kick to Brazil. 18:07(IST) Corner kick for Mali. And as usual, Brazil defence wards-off the danger. 18:06(IST) Mali making in roads in Brazil's box. But there have been two shots off-target already. 18:04(IST) Second-half gets underway. Brazil needs to regroup against the spirited Mali outfit. 18:00(IST) The India edition has a goal average of 3.4 per match so far, the best since the tournament format was changed in 2007 The India edition has a goal average of 3.4 per match so far, the best since the tournament format was changed in 2007 17:48(IST) It was a half easily dominated by Mali. Brazil did show flashes of brilliance but weren't good enough to score. Let's see what happens in the second half It was a half easily dominated by Mali. Brazil did show flashes of brilliance but weren't good enough to score. Let's see what happens in the second half 17:46(IST) Here is another cross for Mali. But that's another miss. The African side is going to rue all the chances missed.

Catch all the action from the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup third place playoff between Brazil and Mali from Kolkata on News18Sports Live blog.



PREVIEW: Pride and consolation would be at stake in a clash of Latin American skill and African speed and raw power as Brazil take on Mali in the third place play-off of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup here on Saturday.

The match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan promises to be high on entertainment with two of the most attacking sides of the tournament coming face to face, albeit after crashing out of the title race.

But while Brazil would strive to salvage some pride after the English disaster, a victory would come as a consolation for Mali's spectacular display over the past three weeks.

The free-flowing game that the two losing semi-finalists have dished out so far is likely to fill the hearts of the fans with hope for an encore, providing the perfect build up for the summit duel between England and Spain at the same venue later in the evening.

Brazil's rich football history, inclusive of three crowns in this age-group World Cup, is all too well-known. But Mali also are no nine day wonders at this level.

During three previous appearances, the West African nation came up with their best performance in 2015, finishing runners up to champions Nigeria.

In the current edition, they started with a loss to Paraguay, but then raised their game to outsmart Turkey and New Zealand in the group games, before crushing Iraq 5-1 in the round of 16 and pipping Ghana 2-1 in the quarters. However, Mali's bid to play back to back finals ended in a 1-3 defeat to European powerhouse Spain in the semi-final.

South American giants Brazil in contrast, won all their group fixtures, beginning with a 2-1 morale-boosting triumph over Spain. The Samba magicians blanked Honduras 3-0 in the pre-quarters and rallied back after being a goal down to show Germany the door (2-1) in the quarter-final. But their party ended on Wednesday with a 1-3 loss to England in a last four battle.

Brazil's game -- centred around neat passing and beautiful build-ups, culminating in penetrating attacks -- is heavily dependent on the success of upfronters Paulinho and Lincoln and playmaker Alan, with the two wing backs Wesley and Weverson moving up constantly to keep the supply line going.

However, the jogo bonito (beautiful game) had hit a wall against England, who policed to submission Paulinho, Lincoln and Alan and took control of the midfield.

This curbed the Brazilians' natural flair, but they still had their chances, and coach Carlos Amadeu was left ruing the missed opportunities.

"We had our opportunities in the first half. We played a good game but we could not score all goals today. That was our problem," said coach Amadeu after the match.

Amadeu would be hoping for better finishing from his charges, but has to be wary about the strongly built African side's hard tackles and quick-silver moves.

Under coach Jonas Komla, Mali have impressed with their lightning raids, and ability to switch into the attack mode from a defensive position with two or three touches.

Statistically, they are the best attacking side with 157 attempts at the opponents' goal, and Brazilian shotstopper Gabriel Brazao, who heads the list of top saves (19), could have his hands full.

Mali's lethal striker Lassana Ndiaye is in contention for the golden boot with six goals, the same as Spaniard Abel Ruiz and one less than the leader Englishman Rhian Brewster.

The Brazilian defenders also have to keep an eye on Hadji Drame for his scoring prowess, while attacking midfielder Djemoussa Traore will be crucial to Komla's scheme of things.

Another heartening development for the Africans is the return of their central midfielder Mohamad Camara, who had to sit out the Spain match due to double booking.

Komla sounded positive.

"We started with 24 teams and now we are among the best four in the world. So it doesn't disappoint us much. We'll try our best to claim the number three spot from Brazil," he said.

Head-to-head, the two sides have met only once in the tourney, but the group match finished goalless. That was way back in 1999, and one of the teams have to be victors in Saturday's tie.



