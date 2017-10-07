FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs Spain Highlights - As It Happened

Preview: Three-time champions Brazil and European powerhouse Spain will take on each other in a highly-anticipated marquee clash between title contenders of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup here on Saturday. The football-mad Kochi could not have asked for anything better than this showdown between the South American champions Brazil and European qualifying tournament winners Spain at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Brazil are the overwhelming favourites of the fans here and Spain will virtually feel like playing in Rio de Janiero or Sau Paulo, but to their good fortune the crowd may not be as loud as usual because FIFA has forced the local organisers to reduce the capacity of the stadium to just 29,200 to comply with the world body's strict evacuation related rules.

But the lucky ones who will be at the stadium are sure to witness a fascinating contest between Brazilian attacking flare and Spanish 'tiki-taka' possession football in what could be a final before a final of this tournament. Both Brazil and Spain are expected to finish as top two teams in Group D, which also has North Korea and Niger. But whoever wins on Saturday will have the advantage and will have one foot at the knock-out stage. Brazil are a formidable force even in the age group, having appeared 15 times in 16 editions before India and winning the U-17 World Cup troph0y thrice (1997, 1999 & 2003). They finished runners-up in 1995 and 2005, third in 1985 and fourth in 2011. Their solitary absence came at Japan 1993. In the last edition in 2015 in Chile, they were knocked out by eventual champions Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

The Brazilians clinched the continental title with a 5-0 defeat of hosts Chile. The squad in India is practically unchanged from the one which won the South American qualifying tournament except the absence of Vinicius Junior. The top scorer and player of the tournament at the South American U-17 Championship has not been released for the World Cup by his club side Flamengo.The core of this team has played five tournaments recently and the level of understanding among players is high. d position.

Spain, on the other hand, are seeking their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup title in their ninth appearance. A line of illustrious players of the calibre of Xavi Hernandez, Andreas Iniesta or Iker Casillas have not been able to lift the trophy at different editions. Despite their record haul of three UEFA European U-17 Championships, Spain have never managed to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Runners-up in 1991, 2003 and 2007, La Rojita have curiously failed to qualify since finishing third in 2009. Spain qualified for U-17 by claiming another European U- 17 crown in Croatia in May. It was touch and go on in that game with Nacho Diaz equalising in injury time in the final to deny England, who had led since the 58th minute. Spain then emerged victorious from the ensuing penalty shoot-out (4-1).

With six players from FC Barcelona's famous academy La Masia and five from Real's academy, the team is brimming with players who have the potential to be future stars. They have wonderkids like Barcelona's youth team player and captain Abel Ruiz and Valencia starlet Ferran Torres.



Oct 7, 2017 6:54 pm (IST) Full Time: First half goals from Lincoln and Paulinho help Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in their first Group D game in Kochi.

Oct 7, 2017 6:53 pm (IST) Spain had a chance to equalise in the final minute, but Pedro Ruiz squandered it.

Oct 7, 2017 6:52 pm (IST) Another corner for Spain who almost found a way past Brazao, but the keeper just about tipped it over his cross bar and was furious with his defence for letting that shot come though.

Oct 7, 2017 6:51 pm (IST) Wild shot there from Victor Gomez, Brazil's keeper absolutely unbothered with that attempt. Spain will be rueing their misses, they have been quite bad in the final third with the pass and the final shot.

Oct 7, 2017 6:49 pm (IST) Jose Lara has been booked after he dived in an attempt to get a penalty after he was forced wide from a good position by Wesley. Brazilians defending strongly and smartly.

Oct 7, 2017 6:47 pm (IST) Two through on goal for Brazil with Wesley and Alan, but Alvaro Fernandez was alert to the danger and he snuffed out the danger. Brazil still lead 2-1 with 3 minutes and stoppage time to go.

Oct 7, 2017 6:45 pm (IST) Yet another stoppage in the game due to cramps. This time it is a tired Lincoln who has just rolled over outside the touchline to allow play to continue.

Oct 7, 2017 6:42 pm (IST) Free kick in a dangerous position for Spain. A goal now for them will make it chaotic last few minutes.

Oct 7, 2017 6:41 pm (IST) Wesley and Carlos Beita are both down and suffering from a bit of cramps in this heat. Spain and Brazil both suffering in the conditions. The tempo in this high voltage clash has been punctured thanks to the weather.

Oct 7, 2017 6:38 pm (IST) Spain steal the ball back after Brazil are careless in defence, but Ruiz is crowded out and unable to find a way through.

Oct 7, 2017 6:37 pm (IST) Relief for Brazil as Wesley is back on but he is moving gingerly. Brazil slowly moving up the pitch.

Oct 7, 2017 6:36 pm (IST) There is 15 minutes left in the game and Brazil are down to men. Spain will look to take advantage surely.

Oct 7, 2017 6:35 pm (IST) The heat and humid is not helping Brazil. Wesley presumably has a case of cramps and looks like he won't be able to continue as he is being stretchered off. Brazil have made all their changes.

Oct 7, 2017 6:32 pm (IST) Spain have made their final change. Sergio Gomez has gone off and Pedro Ruiz, a striker is on. Spain desperate for the equaliser.

Oct 7, 2017 6:31 pm (IST) Brazil are forced to take Brenner off due to injury, he has been replaced by Vitinho. Spain still have one change up their sleeve.

Oct 7, 2017 6:28 pm (IST) Brenner has just sat down on the ground, presumably due to problem related to the weather. Seconds earlier Lincoln was not able to gather a lovely through ball which would have set him free on goal.

Oct 7, 2017 6:25 pm (IST) The first 20 minutes of the second half has seen Spain take the game to Brazil, who have been more or less assured at the back so far. No moments of panic except for the one right at the beginning of the game.

Oct 7, 2017 6:23 pm (IST) Second Substitution for Brazil - An unhappy Lucas Halter is replaced by Matheus Stockl

Oct 7, 2017 6:22 pm (IST) First yellow card of the game goes to Brazil's Alan for his foul on Victor Chust.

Oct 7, 2017 6:20 pm (IST) Abel Ruiz wins the race against Lucas Halter but with no support alongside him, he is forced to take a shot which is palmed away comfortably by Gabriel Brazao.

Oct 7, 2017 6:19 pm (IST) Brazil making their first sub of the game: Victor Bobsin goes off and centre back Rodrigo Guth is on. Brazil definitely looking to keep the defence strong as they look to hold onto the lead.

Oct 7, 2017 6:18 pm (IST) Spain have begun the second half with a lot more enterprise and Brazil have been pushed back into their own half in the first 15 odd minutes.

Oct 7, 2017 6:17 pm (IST) Spain make their second change. Alvaro Garcia goes off and Jose Lara is on.

Oct 7, 2017 6:14 pm (IST) Sergio Gomez tries an acrobatic volley, but Brazilian keeper Brazao has sees it well through the maze and saves it rather comfortably.

Oct 7, 2017 6:13 pm (IST) Spain take the free kick very quickly but Brazil are alert and have cleared it for another corner. Spain have had more than a few very quick corners since the game resumed.

Oct 7, 2017 6:11 pm (IST) Superb defending by Brazil as Halter's diving header keeps Torres' cross from reaching Abel Ruiz, who has cut a lonely figure at the top of the Spanish attack.

Oct 7, 2017 6:09 pm (IST) Brazil definitely the stronger side in this marquee contest, and Spain are finding it hard to deal with the physicality of the game. The boys in yellow are defening well and have restricted Spain to outside the penalty box.

Oct 7, 2017 6:04 pm (IST) Both teams have are back on the field of play and Spain have kicked off the second half. Brazil lead 2-1 and Spain have a quite a task on their hand for the next 45 minutes.

Oct 7, 2017 5:50 pm (IST) The first half has belonged to Brazil in Kochi, which they could consider a home away from home. Spain will need to work hard to unlock this Brazilian side and get a positive result.