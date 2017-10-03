FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile, England & Iraq Teams to Witness Durga Immersion Carnival

Three U-17 World Cup teams for a change will occupy the spectators' gallery on Tuesday to witness the Durga idol immersion ceremony at the invitation of the West Bengal government. The footballers, alien to the Durga Puja festival, will get a chance to experience some of its magic when the grand immersion carnival showcasing this year's award-winning Durga idols pass through Red Road in the afternoon.Chile landed on Sunday morning, while Iraq reached the city in the wee hours on Monday. England will arrive from Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Responding to an invitation by the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to all the three teams including officials, sources in the FIFA Local Organising Committee have confirmed their participation as state guests.The second edition of the carnival, with around 70 famous Durga idols, will be displayed on well-decorated trucks. Besides Mamata, other senior officials of the state government along with foreign consulates and tourists will be present. Expecting a big turnout from other states as well as from the city, a separate gallery has been made for foreign tourists and delegates, while the city police has arranged tight security."The stage is ready and we are busy with the final touches," a senior state government official, supervising the work for the carnival, said.A close watch will be kept on the movements of vehicles in the adjoining areas of Red Road from two nearby towers erected for the purpose, he added. The idols will be taken for immersion after the road show.