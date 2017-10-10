FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia Coach Says It Was Stressful After India Scored

Colombia U-17 chief coach Orlando Restrepo said that his team felt stressed after hosts India scored during their Group A fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Monday.Jeakson Thounaojam scored the lone goal for India in the 82nd minute at the Jawahrlal Nehru Stadium here as the hosts lost 1-2 against Colombia."It was stressful after India scored the goal, I congratulate India coach and the players who showed will and desire to go for the win," Restrepo told reporters during post-match press conference.Colombian Juan Penaloza strucked a brace (49th, 83rd minutes) to help the visitors seal their first victory in two group matches and earn three points.However, the coach believes that converting Penaloza to a right winger from right back (in the last match against Ghana) was a tactical change which worked for the side."We struggled at the beginning too, we made some tactical adjustments, we had to have patience to finalise the opportunity we had and Penaloza scored twice," the Colombia U-17 coach said."We used his creativity and pace in our adjustments to counter India's organisation but it was a very balanced team (India)," Restrepo added.