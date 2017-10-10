FIFA U-17 World Cup: Costa Rica, Guinea Share Spoils in Goa

Goalkeeper Ricardo Montenegro's heroic effort under the bar helped Costa Rica hold Guinea to a 2-2 draw in a Group C match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.Costa Rica, who played a waiting game keeping their defence compact, took the lead in the 26th minute through Yecxy Jarquin.Guinea dominated the match creating several scoring changes but were denied by rival keeper Ricardo Montenegro until Fondje Toure restored parity in the 30th minute.Costa Rica once again took the lead after the change of ends through Andre Gomez taking advantage of the shaky rival defence in the 67th minute. But the African side kept on pressing hard until defender Ibrahima Soumah scored the equaliser in the 81st minute.Thereafter, it was Guinea all the way who kept on pressing in search of the winner but Mongtenegro was a tough nut to crack under the bar as he made several saves to deny the African side the victory.The draw kept both the teams' hopes alive as they have one point each. Costa Rica play their next match on October 13 here against Iran while Guinea travel to Kochi to play their last match against Germany.It was Guinea who looked more dominant in the first half as they attacked with steady flow of passes and came close to scoring twice in the first 20 minutes forcing keeper Monenegro to make diving saves off Fandje Toure and Aquibou Camara.Costa Rica, who were seen defending their citadel, came up with a counter attack and was successful in taking the lead in the 26th minute.A move on the left saw Andres Gomes making his way deep inside the box and sent a cross which Yecxy Jarquin just tapped into the net after the defenders failed to intercept the ball.Referee Robert Madden then allowed cooling break for the teams and this helped Guinea as they retaliated and found the equaliser soon after the break in the 30th minute. Naby Bangoura took a bicycle kick from inside the box which keeper Montenegro blocked but the rebound came to Fandje Toure who shot home from close.Thereafter, Guinea were all over the rival citadel even as Costa Rica goal survived with keeper Montenegro making smart saves.The Guinea trio of Fandje Toure, Seydouba Cisse and Naby Bangoura combined well and kept the attack going on after change of ends and Costa Rica keeper once again had to make saves off Fandje Toure and substitute Djibril Sylla.Costa Rica came up with a counter attack and surge ahead in the 67th minute. A move from the middle saw Yecxy Jarquin taking a shot which Guinea keeper Mohammed Camara managed to parry, but the ball came to Andrez Gomez who headed in.Down by a goal, Guinea went all out in search of an equaliser but keeper Montenegro stood like a rock to deny substitute Djibril Sylla twice. Costa Rica finally succumbed to the pressure with defender Ibrahima Soumeh restoring parity in the 81st minute with a stiff grounder.Thereafter Guinea pushed four forwards as they made all out effort in search of the winner but Costa Rica keeper Ricardo Montenegro turned out to be the hero bringing off smart saves to deny the African the victory.