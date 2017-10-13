FIFA U-17 World Cup, Costa Rica vs Iran: Iran Win 3-0

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

1:30 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

1:44 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

2:5 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

2:38 Foul - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

2:0 Free Kick - Costa Rica : Karin Arce

3:26 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

4:15 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

4:55 Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

5:10 Cross - Iran : Younes Delfi

5:32 Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

6:21 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

7:26 Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh

7:55 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

10:2 Foul - Costa Rica : Sebastian Castro

10:13 Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

10:24 Off Target - Iran : Taha Shariati

10:32 Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

11:13 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

11:42 Foul - Costa Rica : Karin Arce

11:59 Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh

12:2 Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

12:12 Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

12:16 Off Target - Iran : Sobhan Khaghani

13:26 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

14:21 Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

14:27 Foul - Iran : Younes Delfi

14:28 Yellow Card - Iran : Younes Delfi

14:51 Free Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

15:26 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

15:43 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

15:0 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

16:16 Foul - Costa Rica

16:21 Free Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

16:51 Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias

17:35 Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh

17:40 Cross - Iran : Amir Zadeh

18:41 Corner - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin

18:59 Throw-In - Iran : Sobhan Khaghani

19:6 Throw-In - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

19:23 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

19:58 Foul - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

20:23 Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh

20:28 Cross - Iran : Amir Zadeh

21:12 Cross - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

21:52 Corner - Costa Rica : Fernan Faerron

22:24 Corner - Iran : Taha Shariati

23:2 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

23:28 Foul - Costa Rica : Andres Gomez

23:37 Free Kick - Iran : Ali Satavi

24:8 Cross - Iran : Ali Satavi

24:12 Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias

25:16 On Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

25:16 Penalty Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

26:52 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

28:21 Foul - Costa Rica : Karin Arce

29:6 On Target - Iran : Taha Shariati

29:6 Penalty Kick - Iran : Taha Shariati

32:38 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

33:26 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

34:16 Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

34:47 Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

34:53 Off Target - Iran : Younes Delfi

34:0 Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

35:34 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

36:10 Off Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

36:20 Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

36:44 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

37:20 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

37:44 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

37:0 Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias

38:19 Free Kick - Iran

39:18 Foul - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin

40:3 Free Kick - Iran : Younes Delfi

40:9 Off Target - Iran : Younes Delfi

40:39 Foul - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

40:51 Free Kick - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

41:3 Cross - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin

43:55 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

45:0 Throw-In - Iran : Younes Delfi

45:0 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

45:0 On Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

45:0 Off Target - Costa Rica : Andres Gomez

45:0 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

45:0 Half Time

46:1 Start of Second Half

46:1 Substitution - Costa Rica (In: Jose Alfaro, Out: Sebastian Castro)

46:1 Substitution - Iran (In: Majid Nasiri, Out: Amir Zadeh)

46:1 Substitution - Iran (In: Vahid Namdari, Out: Younes Delfi)

46:58 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

48:6 Foul - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin

48:11 Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

48:47 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

49:3 On Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

49:34 Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

49:55 On Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

50:2 Off Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

50:23 Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

50:40 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

50:48 Foul - Costa Rica : Fernan Faerron

51:33 Free Kick - Costa Rica : Jose Alfaro

51:38 Cross - Costa Rica : Jose Alfaro

52:5 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

52:33 Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

52:58 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

53:9 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

53:16 Foul - Iran : Taha Shariati

53:45 Free Kick - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin

53:48 Cross - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin

54:50 Foul - Iran : Sobhan Khaghani

55:29 Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

56:18 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

56:49 Foul - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

57:20 Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

57:29 Cross - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

57:41 Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

58:38 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

59:4 Foul - Costa Rica : Daniel Chacon

59:19 Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

60:7 Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi

61:1 Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

61:31 Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati

61:36 Cross - Iran : Taha Shariati

61:51 Cross - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

62:16 On Target - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin

62:19 Off Target - Costa Rica : Julen Cordero

62:43 Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

63:31 Foul - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

63:40 Free Kick - Costa Rica

64:8 Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias

64:27 Free Kick - Iran : Taha Shariati

64:41 Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro

65:54 Substitution - Costa Rica (In: Mario Mora, Out: Yecxy Jarquin)

66:3 Throw-In - Iran : Vahid Namdari

66:9 Cross - Iran : Ali Davaran

66:31 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

67:41 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

68:4 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

68:29 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

68:45 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

70:55 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

72:9 Substitution - Iran (In: Mohammad Sardari, Out: Sobhan Khaghani)

74:19 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

74:39 Cross - Iran : Mohammad Sardari

74:51 Foul - Iran : Ali Davaran

74:0 Free Kick - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

75:47 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

75:54 Foul - Iran : Mohammad Sardari

76:5 Free Kick - Costa Rica

76:22 Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

76:31 Off Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

77:17 Foul - Costa Rica : Fernan Faerron

77:24 Yellow Card - Costa Rica : Fernan Faerron

78:28 Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

78:33 Cross - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

78:34 Off Target - Iran : Mohammad Sardari

78:59 Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

79:13 Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

79:46 Foul - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

79:51 Yellow Card - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

81:22 Off Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

82:2 Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad

83:32 Foul - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

83:37 Yellow Card - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

84:18 Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

84:40 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman

86:20 Off Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

86:34 Substitution - Costa Rica (In: Felipe Flores, Out: Alexander Roman)

88:3 Foul - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

88:43 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Andres Gomez

88:50 Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias

89:18 On Target - Iran : Mohammad Sardari

89:18 Goal - Iran : Mohammad Sardari

90:0 Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias

90:0 Throw-In - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

90:0 Foul - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes

90:0 Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

90:0 Cross - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

90:0 Off Target - Iran : Mohammad Sardari

90:0 Throw-In - Costa Rica : Felipe Flores

90:0 End of Second Half

90:0 Match Completed

PREVIEW: Their confidence sky-high after hammering Germany, Iran would look to end their league engagements unbeaten when they take on Costa Rica in a Group C clash of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup here on Friday.Iran -- top of the points table in Group C -- have qualified for the knockout stage along with USA, Paraguay, Brazil, France and England, who are leading their respective groups with six points each.The Asian giant-killers thrashed Germany 4-0 in their previous match."It was a great performance by our boys against Germany. They played as a unit, controlled the proceedings and exploited the gaps in the German defence to score a fluent 4-0 win," said Iran coach Abbas Chamanian."It is their best performance so far and if they continue to perform in the same manner we have a great chance to reach the final," said Abbas Chamanian.Abbas also complimented his defence, who never allowed the rival any space to operate in the danger zone. Knowing that the German defence is vulnerable under attack, the wily Iranian coach adopted an offensive approach and the move worked as the German defence fell apart under pressure conceding four goals."Now that we have won both our matches, we are looking to win against Costa Rica to finish our league engagement with all win," stated Chamanian."We should not get carried away with the victory against the Germans and instead focus on Costa Rica who always look dangerous in front of the goal with their skillful play," he added.Costa Rica, who lost to Germany in their opening match, have one point after they drew against Guinea, and now need to win tomorrow to make it to the knockout round.Costa Rica found the going tough against Guinea, who dominated throughout but were denied by keeper Richardo. "It's a do or die battle for us now and our boys know it.We need to play to our potential against a side who are on high confident after two consecutive win. "We have worked out a strategy to overcome the challenge and we are looking forward to win tomorrow," stated Costa Rica coach Breansse Camacho.Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.Ricardo Montenegro, Andres Hernandez, Fernan Faerron, Karin Arce, Amferny Arias, Wabter Cortes, Morio Mora, Christian Munoz, Julen Cordero, Greivin Fonseca, Felipe Flores, Jose Alfaro, Brandon Calvo, Ronnier Bustomante, Josre Abarca, Andres Gomez, Yecxy Jarquin, Kevin Chamorro, Sebastian Castro, Alexander Roman and Daniel Chaon.