FIFA U-17 World Cup, Costa Rica vs Iran: Iran Win 3-0
Follow all the live action as Iran take on Costa Ricka in the FIFA U-17 World Cup
Follow all the live action as Iran take on Costa Ricka in the FIFA U-17 World Cup
Iran -- top of the points table in Group C -- have qualified for the knockout stage along with USA, Paraguay, Brazil, France and England, who are leading their respective groups with six points each.
The Asian giant-killers thrashed Germany 4-0 in their previous match.
"It was a great performance by our boys against Germany. They played as a unit, controlled the proceedings and exploited the gaps in the German defence to score a fluent 4-0 win," said Iran coach Abbas Chamanian.
"It is their best performance so far and if they continue to perform in the same manner we have a great chance to reach the final," said Abbas Chamanian.
Abbas also complimented his defence, who never allowed the rival any space to operate in the danger zone. Knowing that the German defence is vulnerable under attack, the wily Iranian coach adopted an offensive approach and the move worked as the German defence fell apart under pressure conceding four goals.
"Now that we have won both our matches, we are looking to win against Costa Rica to finish our league engagement with all win," stated Chamanian.
"We should not get carried away with the victory against the Germans and instead focus on Costa Rica who always look dangerous in front of the goal with their skillful play," he added.
Costa Rica, who lost to Germany in their opening match, have one point after they drew against Guinea, and now need to win tomorrow to make it to the knockout round.
Costa Rica found the going tough against Guinea, who dominated throughout but were denied by keeper Richardo. "It's a do or die battle for us now and our boys know it.
We need to play to our potential against a side who are on high confident after two consecutive win. "We have worked out a strategy to overcome the challenge and we are looking forward to win tomorrow," stated Costa Rica coach Breansse Camacho.
Squads:
Iran: Gholam Zadeh Gomari, Satavi, Jalali, Esmaeil Zadeh Shahkola, Nasiri, Shariati Khameneh, Hosseinzadeh Tazehgheshlagh, Sharifi, Sayyad Manesh Shiadeh, Ghobeishavi, Delfi, Ashayer, Janipour, Davaran, Kooshki, Namdari DEhghadi, Ghaderi, Karimi Lishter, Sardari Amidabadi, Khaghani and Khoda Moradi.
Costa Rica: Ricardo Montenegro, Andres Hernandez, Fernan Faerron, Karin Arce, Amferny Arias, Wabter Cortes, Morio Mora, Christian Munoz, Julen Cordero, Greivin Fonseca, Felipe Flores, Jose Alfaro, Brandon Calvo, Ronnier Bustomante, Josre Abarca, Andres Gomez, Yecxy Jarquin, Kevin Chamorro, Sebastian Castro, Alexander Roman and Daniel Chaon.
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Foul - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Free Kick - Costa Rica : Karin Arce
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Cross - Iran : Younes Delfi
Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Throw-In - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Foul - Costa Rica : Sebastian Castro
Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Off Target - Iran : Taha Shariati
Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
Foul - Costa Rica : Karin Arce
Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Off Target - Iran : Sobhan Khaghani
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Foul - Iran : Younes Delfi
Yellow Card - Iran : Younes Delfi
Free Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Foul - Costa Rica
Free Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias
Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Cross - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Corner - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin
Throw-In - Iran : Sobhan Khaghani
Throw-In - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Foul - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Free Kick - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Cross - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Cross - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Corner - Costa Rica : Fernan Faerron
Corner - Iran : Taha Shariati
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Foul - Costa Rica : Andres Gomez
Free Kick - Iran : Ali Satavi
Cross - Iran : Ali Satavi
Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias
On Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Penalty Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Foul - Costa Rica : Karin Arce
On Target - Iran : Taha Shariati
Penalty Kick - Iran : Taha Shariati
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Corner - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Off Target - Iran : Younes Delfi
Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Off Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias
Free Kick - Iran
Foul - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin
Free Kick - Iran : Younes Delfi
Off Target - Iran : Younes Delfi
Foul - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Free Kick - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Cross - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Throw-In - Iran : Younes Delfi
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
On Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Off Target - Costa Rica : Andres Gomez
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Substitution - Costa Rica (In: Jose Alfaro, Out: Sebastian Castro)
Substitution - Iran (In: Majid Nasiri, Out: Amir Zadeh)
Substitution - Iran (In: Vahid Namdari, Out: Younes Delfi)
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
Foul - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin
Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
On Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
On Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Off Target - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Foul - Costa Rica : Fernan Faerron
Free Kick - Costa Rica : Jose Alfaro
Cross - Costa Rica : Jose Alfaro
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Foul - Iran : Taha Shariati
Free Kick - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin
Cross - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin
Foul - Iran : Sobhan Khaghani
Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Foul - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Cross - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Foul - Costa Rica : Daniel Chacon
Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Iran : Ali Satavi
Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Throw-In - Iran : Taha Shariati
Cross - Iran : Taha Shariati
Cross - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
On Target - Costa Rica : Yecxy Jarquin
Off Target - Costa Rica : Julen Cordero
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Foul - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Free Kick - Costa Rica
Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias
Free Kick - Iran : Taha Shariati
Goal Kick - Costa Rica : Ricardo Montenegro
Substitution - Costa Rica (In: Mario Mora, Out: Yecxy Jarquin)
Throw-In - Iran : Vahid Namdari
Cross - Iran : Ali Davaran
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Substitution - Iran (In: Mohammad Sardari, Out: Sobhan Khaghani)
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Cross - Iran : Mohammad Sardari
Foul - Iran : Ali Davaran
Free Kick - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Foul - Iran : Mohammad Sardari
Free Kick - Costa Rica
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Off Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Foul - Costa Rica : Fernan Faerron
Yellow Card - Costa Rica : Fernan Faerron
Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Cross - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Off Target - Iran : Mohammad Sardari
Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Corner - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Foul - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Yellow Card - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Off Target - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Cross - Iran : Allahyar Sayyad
Foul - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Yellow Card - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Alexander Roman
Off Target - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Substitution - Costa Rica (In: Felipe Flores, Out: Alexander Roman)
Foul - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Andres Gomez
Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias
On Target - Iran : Mohammad Sardari
Goal - Iran : Mohammad Sardari
Foul - Costa Rica : Amferny Arias
Throw-In - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Foul - Costa Rica : Walter Cortes
Free Kick - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Cross - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Off Target - Iran : Mohammad Sardari
Throw-In - Costa Rica : Felipe Flores
End of Second Half
Match Completed