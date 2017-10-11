FIFA U-17 World Cup: Dawood Brace Helps Iraq Beat Chile 3-0

Iraq tasted their maiden win of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup as Mohammed Dawood struck twice to inspire them to a 3-0 rout of Chile in their second group game at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.Dawood struck in the sixth and 68th minutes in the Group F match and led a one-man attack superbly as a historic pre- quarterfinal berth beckons the Lions of Mesopotamia in their second U-17 World Cup appearance.Chile conceded an own goal through substitute Diego Valencia in the 81st minute. With today's loss, Chile, the last edition hosts, are virtually out of the tournament.Iraq, who had drawn their opening match against Mexico 1-1, are now two points behind group leaders England (six points) and their clash on October 14 will decide the group toppers.Mexico have one point at third place while Chile, without a point so far, have conceded six goals. Chile and Mexico play against each other on October 14.The scoreline would have matched England's 4-0 thrashing of Chile but their goalkeeper Rodrigo Cancino denied Dawood a deserving hat-trick from a penalty in the second-half stoppage time.The Asian champions did not give their Latin American rivals any chance and enjoyed a 59 per cent possession. It was Dawood who gave the lead with a right-footed shot from a difficult angle in the sixth minute.Dawood made it three goals from two matches, same as Jadon Sancho of England, when he curled in a free-kick to the bottom right corner of the net in the 68th minute.He almost struck a hat-trick from the left side of the box but missed the target in the 74th minute as there was no stopping Iraq who became the Asian U-16 champions in Goa last year.