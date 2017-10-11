FIFA U-17 World Cup: Dawood Brace Helps Iraq Maul Chile 3-0
Catch all the action of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup match between Iraq and Chile through our live commentary.
Iraq and Mexico in action.
Preview:
Defying odds such as strife and bloodshed and financial constraints, the Asian U-16 champions lived up to their billing in the continent with a spectacular display to hold two-time champions Mexico 1-1 in their opener on Sunday. Star striker Mohammed Dawood, who struck for Iraq after a buccaneering solo run, could be the man to watch out for, the way he troubled the Mexican defenders throughout the game at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. He could pose a few problems for the Chile rearguard, which looked sloppy to say the least against England and have to play out of their skins to put a lid on him.Having lost all their group matches in their only other appearance in the U-17 World Cup four years ago, the Iraqis got their first ever point in the tournament in the last game and that should be no less motivation going into this game.
It remains to be seen whether Muntadheer Mohammed is fit after taking a knock towards the dying minutes of the last game. Coming to Chile, England were all over them and the South American U-17 Championship finalists could not register a single shot on target. To add to their woes, goalkeeper Julio Borquez, adjudged best goalkeeper in the South American meet earlier this year, was sent off and will be missing this game. "He is an important player and we will have to see who replaces him now," coach Hernan Caputto had said after the England game. Caputto stressed on working with individual players as they looked out of sorts on Sunday and lacking in ideas. The two teams haven't met before at this level.
Squads:
Iraq: Ali Ibadi, Mustafa Zuhair, Abdulazeez Ammar; Ammar Mohammed, Maytham Jabbar, Muntadher Mohammed, Muntadher Abdulsada, Abdulabbas Ayad, Mohammed Al-Baqer, Ali Raad; Habeeb Mohammed, Saif Khalid, Mohammed Ridha, Abbas Ali, Bassam Shakir, Mohammed Ali (Al Nagda), Moamel Karim, Ahmed Sartip; Mohammed Dawood, Ali Kareem, Alaa Adnaan
Chile: Julio Borquez, Rodrigo Cancino, Hugo Araya; Gaston Zuniga, Matias Silva, Lucas Alarcon, Sebastian Valencia, Nicolas Aravena, Yerco Oyanedel (Catholic University); Maximiliano Guerrero, Mauricio Morales, Martin Lara, Oliver Rojas, Branco Provoste; Diego Valencia, Pedro Campos; William Gama, Ignacio Contreras, Ignacio Mesias, Jairo Vasquez, Antonio Diaz O'Higgins
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Cross - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Throw-In - Chile : Lucas Alarcon
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Foul - Iraq : Abdulabbas Ayad
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
On Target - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Goal - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Foul - Chile : Antonio Diaz
Free Kick - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Throw-In - Iraq : Abdulabbas Ayad
Goal Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Corner - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Off Target - Iraq : Bassam Shakir
Goal Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Foul - Iraq : Mohammed Ridha
Free Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Goal Kick - Iraq : Ali Ibadi
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Foul - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Free Kick - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Cross - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Corner - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Cross - Chile : Martin Lara
Cross - Iraq : Maytham Jabbar
Goal Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Foul - Iraq : Mohammed Ridha
Free Kick - Chile : Sebastian Valencia
Offside - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Free Kick - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Goal Kick - Iraq : Ali Ibadi
Throw-In - Chile
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Foul - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Free Kick - Chile
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Off Target - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Goal Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Foul - Iraq : Moamel Kareem
Free Kick - Chile : Branco Provoste
Foul - Iraq : Maytham Jabbar
Yellow Card - Iraq : Maytham Jabbar
Free Kick - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Foul - Chile : Branco Provoste
Free Kick - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Goal Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Cross - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Off Target - Iraq : Moamel Kareem
Goal Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Cross - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Throw-In - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Foul - Iraq : Moamel Kareem
Free Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
On Target - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Foul - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Foul - Chile : Mauricio Morales
Yellow Card - Chile : Mauricio Morales
Free Kick - Iraq : Moamel Kareem
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Substitution - Chile (In: Diego Valencia, Out: Jairo Vasquez)
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Chile : Lucas Alarcon
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Foul - Chile : Mauricio Morales
Free Kick - Iraq : Abdulabbas Ayad
Cross - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Off Target - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Foul - Iraq : Mohammed Ali
Free Kick - Chile : Lucas Alarcon
Off Target - Chile : Lucas Alarcon
Goal Kick - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Cross - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Cross - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Foul - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Free Kick - Chile : Mauricio Morales
Foul - Chile : Pedro Campos
Free Kick - Iraq : Abdulabbas Ayad
Foul - Chile : Diego Valencia
Free Kick - Iraq : Muntadher Abdulsada
Substitution - Chile (In: Oliver Rojas, Out: Mauricio Morales)
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Off Target - Chile : Oliver Rojas
Goal Kick - Iraq : Abdulabbas Ayad
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Foul - Chile : Oliver Rojas
Free Kick - Iraq : Abdulabbas Ayad
Cross - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Foul - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Free Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Cross - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Foul - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Free Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Foul - Chile : Martin Lara
Yellow Card - Chile : Martin Lara
Substitution - Chile (In: Ignacio Mesias, Out: Branco Provoste)
Free Kick - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
On Target - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Goal - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Substitution - Iraq (In: Alaa Adnan, Out: Mohammed Ali)
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Chile : Sebastian Valencia
Foul - Chile : Pedro Campos
Free Kick - Iraq : Bassam Shakir
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Off Target - Iraq : Mohammed Ridha
Foul - Iraq : Muntadher Mohammed
Free Kick - Chile : Antonio Diaz
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Foul - Chile : Antonio Diaz
Yellow Card - Chile : Antonio Diaz
Free Kick - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Goal Kick - Chile : Rodrigo Cancino
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Goal Kick - Iraq : Ali Ibadi
Foul - Iraq : Alaa Adnan
Free Kick - Chile
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Corner - Iraq : Mohammed Ridha
Own Goal - Iraq : Diego Valencia
Corner - Chile : Ignacio Mesias
Cross - Chile : Antonio Diaz
Free Kick - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Substitution - Iraq (In: Ahmed Sartip, Out: Muntadher Mohammed)
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Foul - Iraq : Ahmed Sartip
Free Kick - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
Foul - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Off Target - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
Missed Penalty - Iraq : Mohammed Dawood
On Target - Iraq : Mohammed Ridha
Substitution - Iraq (In: Ali Kareem, Out: Bassam Shakir)
Cross - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
On Target - Chile : Sebastian Valencia
Throw-In - Iraq : Mohammed Albaqer
End of Second Half
Match Completed