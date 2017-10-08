FIFA U-17 World Cup, England vs Chile Highlights - As It Happened

Updated:October 8, 2017, 7:54 PM IST

18:57(IST) France blank debutants New Caledonia 7-1 as Amine Gouiri scores a brace. France blank debutantsGouiri 18:53(IST) Full Time in Kolkata: England ride Jadon Sancho brace to beat Chile 4-0 Full Time in Kolkata: England ride Jadon Sancho brace to beat Chile 4-0 18:51(IST) Gibbs-White almost made it 5 against Chile, but for the upright. Chile survive that but it has been nothing short of embarrassing for them today. 18:50(IST) The English midfield have overrun the Chilean midfield and that is evident on the scoreline. Three Lions have given 46,000 people in Kolkata quite a fantastic show to kick start the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the City of Joy. 18:44(IST) England might be leading by 4 goals, but they haven't let up in their hunt for a fifth goal. It has been a five star performance here by the Three Lions. 18:40(IST) Top corner and top drawer stuff for Angel Gomes. England lead 4-0 and Chile have been trounced in Kolkata. 10 minutes to go and Chile will be hoping the time flies past. Top corner and top drawer stuff for Angel Gomes. England lead 4-0 and Chile have been trounced in Kolkata. 10 minutes to go and Chile will be hoping the time flies past. 18:39(IST) Angel Gomes seems to be lining up the free-kick. This could go from bad to worse for Chile. 18:38(IST) Red Card in Kolkata: Julio Borquez is sent off after his horrible tackle on Rhian Brewster. Chile have used up all their subs and now Provoste is going to take over the gloves. Red Card in Kolkata: Julio Borquez is sent off after his horrible tackle on Rhian Brewster. Chile have used up all their subs and now Provoste is going to take over the gloves. 18:37(IST) The South American side have been completed outplayed by the Three Lions. 15 odd minutes left here in Kolkata. England have made a double change: Nya Kirby on for Jadon Sancho and Morgan Gibbs replaces Tashan Oakley-Boothe 18:33(IST) Salt Lake Stadium not a packed house today, less than 50,000 in the stadium 18:33(IST) Another corner for Chile. But it has been England who have been ruling the roost in the match so far. Chile in attack have been far from convincing. 18:30(IST) Sebastian Valencia gets a yellow card after he cynically brings down Jadon Sancho who was about to start of a counter-attack. 18:29(IST) End to end stuff here in Salt Lake. Chile have a corner. What can they make of it? 18:28(IST) Angel Gomes has an instant effect as he sends in a dangerous ball to the box but no one can convert. England are literally queing up and missing the target. A fourth here will absolutely seal the result. 18:27(IST) Chile have yet another crack from distance, but Lara's shot far from troubling anybody. Bounces out harmlessly. 18:26(IST) England Sub: Angel Gomes of Manchester United on Callum Hudson-Odoi 18:19(IST) George McEachran drives in and feeds Jadon Sancho who makes no mistake in passing it into the goal for his second of the day. England lead 3-0. George McEachran drives in and feeds Jadon Sancho who makes no mistake in passing it into the goal for his second of the day. England lead 3-0. 18:17(IST) Vasquez has a wild try from the left wing. There was no way that was ever going to go close to troubling the English keeper Anderson, who has been somewhat of a spectator so far. 18:15(IST) Chile trying to move forward but everytime have been pushed back by the English defence who have been tight and organised. 18:14(IST) Chile Substitution: Jairo Vasquez comes on for Ignacio Mesias and William Gama goes off and Pedro Campos is on. 18:12(IST) Minutes after finding the back of the net, Jadon Sancho is down after a he took a kick to his shin in the Chilean penalty box. Sancho has been outstanding so far in this game. 18:10(IST) This is Jadon Sancho's 14th international goal. The Three Lions will be relieved with the second goal as it gives them some breathing space. 18:09(IST) Jadon Sancho doubles the lead after Julio Borquez fumbles it in the penalty box. England lead 2-0 Jadon Sancho doubles the lead after Julio Borquez fumbles it in the penalty box. England lead 2-0 18:07(IST) Players back on and the second half as kicked off in Kolkata. Chile looking stitch together a few passes and get a move going. 17:48(IST) Half Time - Hudson-Odoi's goal the difference so far as England lead Chile 1-0. Half Time - Hudson-Odoi's goal the difference so far as England lead Chile 1-0. 17:45(IST) Some fancy footwork there from Sancho, but it goes in vain as his square ball is intercepted. 17:44(IST) Meanwhile, over in Guwahati, France are leading debutants and French Colony New Caledonia 6-0 as they approach Half Time 17:42(IST) 5 minutes to go till half time and England have slowed down the pace of the game. The Three Lions' will not be happy that they haven't scored a second yet after having so many chances. The finishing had let them down. 17:39(IST) 16 year old Ignacio Mesias gets his header from the corner, it's just over the post. End to end stuff so far in the first 40 odd minutes in Kolkata. 17:38(IST) Chile have now got their first corner of the game after 35 minutes, and they will have another one after England scramble it out.

PREVIEW:A star-studded England will take on unpredictable Chile in a Group F match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the refurbished Salt Lake Stadium, here in Kolkata.

The gigantic Salt Lake Stadium, officially known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), will host an official match after a hiatus of more than one year and eight months.

It was on January 27, 2016 that the Salt Lake Stadium last hosted an official game, an AFC Champions League qualifier between Mohun Bagan and Tampines Rovers of Singapore.

620 days later, it may have shrunk in size -- with an official capacity of 66687 to what was once a colossal 120,000 -- but has become snazzier and is ready to host the summit clash of the ongoing World Cup on October 28.

The football-loving crowd of the city are expected to fill up to the brim in the decked-up stadium when the Group F matches gets underway on Sunday.

The Group F is a tough group with all the four teams, including two-time champions Mexico and Iraq, who open later in the evening, having the potential to make it to the last 16 round.

In such a scenario, the Steve Cooper-coached England, fresh from a 3-2 defeat of New Zealand in a warm-up match in Mumbai, would look for a strong start against the Latin American side, who are having a difficult time with the searing heat and humidity of Kolkata.

On paper, England boast of a strong squad in Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes and Jadon Sancho, who made an Euro 8 million move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund during close season.

The two along with Phil Foden are billed as the next big stars and it will be exciting to see how the Chilean defence contain the English trio.An attacking midfielder, Gomes has already set a milestone in the Premier League, making a debut at 16. Gomes became the first Premier League player to be born in the 2000s when he replaced Wayne Rooney with two minutes left in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the last day of the season. Even star duo of Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo have been impressed with Gomes and he will be the one to watch out in England's scheme of things.

England's previous two U-17 World Cup expeditions have been hosted by two of their group opponents, Chile and Mexico. England travelled to Chile for the 2015 edition of the competition, when Cooper was on the coaching staff as Neil Dewsnip's assistant. After beating the host nation in a pre-tournament friendly in Santiago, England were eliminated in the group stage. Prior to that, England's 2011 campaign saw John Peacock's side reach quarterfinal in Mexico, their best ever finish.

Chile, who featured in 2015 by virtue of being the hosts, have qualified for the first time since 1997 after finishing runners-up to Brazil in the South American U-17 Championship. But the Hernan Caputo-coached side is struggling with heat and humidity despite a strong preparation that included taking yoga classes and training in sauna-like conditions. "We can get hot weather but our humidity is very low. This time of the year it is colder and very dry in Chile than here," Chile team doctor Cesar Kalazich had said. "And we weigh them before and after training. This has to do with fluid loss. We also check the density of the urine before and after training." Chile boast of a strong defence and their goalkeeper Julio Borquez was adjudged best goalkeeper in the South American Championship and it remains to be seen how they hold fort against a strong England forward line-up. Chile's best finish was third in their maiden appearance in 1993.



