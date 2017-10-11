FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened

News18 Sports Updated:October 11, 2017, 8:28 PM IST

18:55(IST) That's it. Mexico staged a great comeback in the match, but that didn't prove to be enough. England post a 3-2 win in Kolkata That's it. Mexico staged a great comeback in the match, but that didn't prove to be enough. England post a 3-2 win in Kolkata 18:53(IST) Mexico enters the box again. But nothing substantial happened there. Olivas had a go at the goal, but his shot hit the defender. 18:51(IST) It looks all but over for Mexico now. After displaying such grit, Mexico did come back in the match. But looks like England has done enough to seal a win. 18:50(IST) Mexico commits a foul, and Mceachran goes down. With that five minutes have been added . 18:48(IST) England finally creates a chance. But not a good enough one. This is to waste some time on the field. Just a minute more to go in the match. 18:46(IST) Perez comes in with the ball but, Panzo gets the better of his counterpart. Wards-off the danger in the box. 18:43(IST) English defence has succumbed to pressure. They were untested in the last match, and now they are down. 18:42(IST) Another chance coming Mexico's way. Rosa gets a good ball inside the box. Takes the shot, but misses it by a mile. Mexico need to score in the next seven minutes. 18:39(IST) Ever since Lainez scored for the first time, England has comepetely lost possession of the ball. It's Mexico who are controlling the game. 18:37(IST) Mexico banking on some on some individual brilliance only. Lainez has been shooting the ball from a distance and has found success. And finally Gutierrez comes close to scoring a goal. That ball did not miss the goal by much. Momentum with Mexico Mexico banking on some on some individual brilliance only. Lainez has been shooting the ball from a distance and has found success. And finally Gutierrez comes close to scoring a goal. That ball did not miss the goal by much. Momentum with Mexico 18:34(IST) Mexico gets a corner. Huerta has the shot. It's on target but, it's a save from Anderson. 18:33(IST) Lainez this time on the left, gets the ball in the box. He beautifully shoots, and finds the net Lainez this time on the left, gets the ball in the box. He beautifully shoots, and finds the net 18:30(IST) England have just one man to take care of, as of now. Lainez showing his class, but others have been lackluster. 18:29(IST) It was another beautiful chance by Lainez. But he hasn't had the best of support in the box. Torres misses the ball. 18:27(IST) Suddenly a lot of movement in English half. Mexico seem to have found a mantra from the right flank. for now they are persisting with that. 18:25(IST) And finally Mexico strikes. That ball touched English defender on the way. Something to cheer about for Mexico finally And finally Mexico strikes. That ball touched English defender on the way. Something to cheer about for Mexico finally 18:19(IST) Sancho on the left flank has been difficult to handle for Mexico. He has breached the defence quite a few times in the second half. 18:17(IST) Mexico under-pressure here. It looks like it's going to get worse. Mexico players' shoulders have dropped. Sancho and Foden having it way too easy in the Mexican box here. 18:15(IST) Robles gets in a touch in the box from a Sancho kick. England are given a penalty. And off goes Sancho after scoring the goal. It's 3-0 now Robles gets in a touch in the box from a Sancho kick. England are given a penalty. And off goes Sancho after scoring the goal. It's 3-0 now 18:14(IST) Robles in with a tackle. That was a body-check on Brewster. England gets a free-kick. It's taking sometime here. Not a good kick, but Guehi gets a good ball. Sancho kicks and Robles gets the hand. 18:09(IST) Manchester City boy Foden scores. That' s his 9th goal in his U-17 career. He gets the ball from Sancho. Gets in a brilliant kick. He takes England to 2-0. Manchester City boy Foden scores. That' s his 9th goal in his U-17 career. He gets the ball from Sancho. Gets in a brilliant kick. He takes England to 2-0. 18:05(IST) Just before the second half, Mexico makes a change. Cesar Huerta comes in for Daniel Lopez, and Angel Gomes comes in for Hudson. 18:00(IST) Here goes the second-half. England will come out with renewed energy. They cannot take their opponents lightly here. Just a strike from Mexico can change the contrast of the match. Lots at stake. 17:50(IST) It's been England's half, with Brewster scoring in the 39th minute. Apart from that England came up with a lot of half-chances. Mexico, on the other hand have shone in patches. They need to do much better to score against England It's been England's half, with Brewster scoring in the 39th minute. Apart from that England came up with a lot of half-chances. Mexico, on the other hand have shone in patches. They need to do much better to score against England 17:48(IST) Just one minute added to the time. We are nearing half-time here. And Timothy Eyoma has been yellow-carded. It's a free-kick for Mexico inside the box. Torres with the kick aims for the cross bar. But Anderson makes a good save Just one minute added to the time. We are nearing half-time here. And Timothy Eyoma has been yellow-carded. It's a free-kick for Mexico inside the box. Torres with the kick aims for the cross bar. But Anderson makes a good save 17:44(IST) Hudson hasn't been able to get the ball across to Brewster and Sancho. That could be a bit of a worry for the Coach, on the right flank. 17:43(IST) Sudden change of body language from the English players. They look much more settled now. Hudson gets a ball in the box, but no danger there for Mexico. 17:41(IST) Brewster takes a free-kick for a tackle by the Mexicans. And that's a goal. Brewster hits it to the left of keeper, and scores the goal in the 39th minute. Much-needed relief for England coach Cooper Brewster takes a free-kick for a tackle by the Mexicans. And that's a goal. Brewster hits it to the left of keeper, and scores the goal in the 39th minute. Much-needed relief for England coach Cooper 17:39(IST) Hudson spring a surprise by taking on the defence wall alone. Mexico defenders on the vigil tackle it comfortably. Also they a get a free-kick. 17:36(IST) A long ball for Foden. He fails to create a chance. Instead passes it back in his half, and he finds no one close to him in the box. Load More

PREVIEW: On a high after a flawless display against Chile, contenders England will look to sealing their berth for the knockout stages with a victory over two-time champions Mexico in a Group F tie here at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.

The Young Lions, as they are nicknamed back home, rode Jadon Sancho's double to sweep aside an undercooked Chile 4-0 in their lung-opener on Sunday.

The English weaved a tapestry of neat passes to build up their attacks, displayed dazzling skills and ran like the deer, to make Chile look inferior in every department throughout the ninety minutes.

Sancho was magnificent on the night providing a sublime assist to Callum Hudson-Odoi besides scoring the brace in the space of nine second-half minutes.

Apart from Sancho, who is slated to leave the team after the group stages due to club commitments at German giants Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City's playmaker Phil Foden impressed too with former England coach Glenn Hoddle tweeting: "Just watched the under 17s beat Chile, very impressive set of players. Foden looked more South American than they did! Great start."

England were so good they did not need the services of highly-rated Manchester United forward Angel Gomes who only came on in the 67th minute when his team led 3-0.

Gomes, who is United U-18s skipper, curled in a delectable free kick in the 81st minute to cap off England's exciting Ashow.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster was superb too and so was Chelsea's George McEachran.

Mexico, on the other hand, were a mixed bag against Asian U-16 champions Iraq. The 2005 and 2011 winners of the tournament were clear favourites against Iraqis but had to be content with a 1-1 stalemate.

Falling behind to a Mohammed Dawood strike early in the first half, the Mario Arteaga coached side tried to make a comeback in the second half and even pegged back through Roberto de la Rosa but lacked teeth to power to a win.

"It's not a surprise to us, the England win. We have to think of victory when we meet them. We have to attack and show the good things of Mexico," coach Arteaga had said after their first game when asked about England's margin of victory.

The two teams have not met before in this age category.



Squads: England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe; Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran; Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Danny Loader

Mexico: VActor DAaz, Cesar Lapez De Alba, Cesar Rafael Ramos Becerra; Alan Luevanos, Luis Olivas Salcedo, Oscar Gatica, Carlos Jimenez, AdriAin HernAindez, Sergio Lozano and RaAl Zavala; Luis Avila, Carlos Zavala, Alexis Torres, Diego Leyva, Deivoon Rico, JesAs Alvarez and Marco Antonio RuAz Zarco; Jairo Torres, Roberto GonzAilez, Cesar Valera, Daniel Valdez.