FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico-When and Where to Watch Live Matches

On a high after a flawless display against Chile, contenders England will look to sealing their berth for the knockout stages with a victory over two-time champions Mexico in a Group F tie here at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.The Young Lions, as they are nicknamed back home, rode Jadon Sancho's double to sweep aside an undercooked Chile 4-0 in their lung-opener on Sunday. England were so good they did not need the services of highly-rated Manchester United forward Angel Gomes who only came on in the 67th minute when his team led 3-0.Mexico, on the other hand, were a mixed bag against Asian U-16 champions Iraq. The 2005 and 2011 winners of the tournament were clear favourites against Iraqis but had to be content with a 1-1 stalemate.Falling behind to a Mohammed Dawood strike early in the first half, the Mario Arteaga coached side tried to make a comeback in the second half and even pegged back through Roberto de la Rosa but lacked teeth to power to a win.Confident after their impressive drawn game against the more fancied Mexico, Iraq would be high on self-belief to outwit Chile when the two sides cross swords in a Group F FIFA Under-17 World Cup encounter here on Wednesday.Defying odds such as strife and bloodshed and financial constraints, the Asian U-16 champions lived up to their billing in the continent with a spectacular display to hold two-time champions Mexico 1-1 in their opener on Sunday.Coming to Chile, England were all over them and the South American U-17 Championship finalists could not register a single shot on target. To add to their woes, goalkeeper Julio Borquez, adjudged best goalkeeper in the South American meet earlier this year, was sent off and will be missing this game.