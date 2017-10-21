FIFA U-17 World Cup, England vs USA Quarter-final, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter final match between USA and England through our live blog.



Preview England and the USA will face each other in their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal match, aiming to enhance their reputation in this age-group event which they are yet to win despite a strong tradition of qualifying for global finals. The United States of America's best effort remains a fourth-place finish in the 1999 edition. England made their FIFA U-17 World Cup debut a decade ago, with India 2017 being the Young Lions' fourth outing on the global stage at this age level. They reached the quarterfinals on debut in 2007, when they were beaten by Germany.



At Mexico 2011, the Germans once again dispatched their English counterparts. Last time, at Chile 2015, England failed to reach the knockout stages. While the likes of Danny Welbeck, Raheem Sterling - who were part of the earlier squads - have since graduated to the senior level and star striker Jadon Sancho have left for his club commitments in Borussia Dortmund, England still have enough firepower to go further. England will take some confidence from the fact that they finally broke the penalty shootout jinx, with goalkeeper Curtis Anderson pulling off some fine saves when the pressure was intense against Japan. They should be battle ready having registered a hard-fought 5-3 win in the penalty shootout.



In the absence of Sancho, England struggled to open up the Japanese defence and looked less penetrative. Angel Gomes, who replaced Sancho in the pre-quarters against Japan, along with Callum-Hudson Odoi and Philip Foden, need to show more creativity in the midfield.



The US attacking trio of skipper Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Ayo Akinola is expected to pose problems to the England defence. Weah will be high on confidence having scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 drubbing of Paraguay. The Americans are quick when it comes to attack and the English back four, comprising Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi and Jonathan Panzo, will have to be on their toes. England coach Steve Cooper said, "We have shown a lot of character to remain unbeaten so far, which shows our strength and quality.



"USA too have given good account of themselves to reach this stage and we are ready for them. Hopefully, we can do what we have done in the league stage, take the game to the opposition and we will not be underestimating anybody." His counterpart, John Hackworth said, "We are playing for the first time against an European team in the World Cup. We have played England in the past three years and tomorrow's match will be exciting. "Tomorrow, we are playing against a strong opponent who have been unbeaten in this tournament, but we are ready to face them and will play to our potential to beat them and progress."



Teams:

England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe; Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran, Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Danny Loader



USA: Goalkeepers: Alex Budnik, Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Garces. Defenders: Sergino Dest, Christopher Gloster, Jaylin Lindsey, James Sands, Tyler Shaver, Akil Watts. Midfielders: George Acosta, Taylor Booth, Christopher Durkin, Blaine Ferri, Chris Goslin, Indiana Vassilev. Forwards: Ayo Akinola, Andrew Carleton, Jacobo Reyes, Bryan Reynolds, Joshua Sargent, Tim Weah.



Oct 21, 2017 9:54 pm (IST) Full Time: England beat USA 4-1 in the Quarter final to seal a semi final berth for the first time after Rhiam Brewster scored a hat-trick. England will play either Germany or Brazil next in Guwahati.

Oct 21, 2017 9:53 pm (IST) GOAL: Brewster calmly slots it home from the penalty spot as England lead USA 4-1 in Goa.

Oct 21, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Penalty to England after Chris Durkin brings down Brewster in the box as he was about to shoot.

Oct 21, 2017 9:48 pm (IST) Goal mouth scramble off a corner, Akinola and Sargent have their shots blocked as England have almost all their players in to defend the corner.

Oct 21, 2017 9:45 pm (IST) Absolutely terrible play in the final third by USA after they had a good move on the counter-attack. Hackworth will be very disappointed with the lack of discipline in thei final third today. USA have missed too many chances today in this game.

Oct 21, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) USA have been far more attacking in the last few minutes than in the rest of the game. More decisive in attack, but it is probably too late as England seem happy to sit back and see the game out.

Oct 21, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) Weah along with Carleton and Sargent have been more or less kept silent and have not been able to do any damage to the English defence.

Oct 21, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) Three Lions not holding back and looking for a fourth goal. With 10 minutes odd left, a fourth goal for England will all but finish the contest.

Oct 21, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) USA looking to up the ante, their goal has brought them back to life and Sargent is doing a lot of running with Carleton in their attempt to find two more goals. End to end entertainment in this quarter-final.

Oct 21, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) GOAL: USA have pulled a goal back after Josh Sargent tap's it into an empty net. The Americans give themselves some hope in the final 20 odd minutes. England still have a two goal cushion. England lead 3-1

Oct 21, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) 20 minutes left for England to hold on or add a few more goals. At the moment they seem intent on scoring a few more to complete a rout.

Oct 21, 2017 9:26 pm (IST) Carleton tries to curl it in from a corner for USA, but Anderson is alert and comfortably takes the ball in his grasp.

Oct 21, 2017 9:24 pm (IST) The Three Lions are carving open USA with absolute ease and are on their way to a semi-final clash against either Brazil or Germany in Guwahati. They have been rampant in Goa today. USA's shoulders have dropped.

Oct 21, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) GOAL: Gibbs White scores with a side footed finish after he combines well with Brewster to make it 3-0 for England. USA look down and out and have a mountain to climb if they want to make the final 4 from here. England look set for the semi-final berth

Oct 21, 2017 9:20 pm (IST) Garces had to track back fast to avoid embarrassment their from a Hudson-Odoi attempt on goal. The Stars and Stripes have been a far cry from their flawless performance against Paraguay.

Oct 21, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) There have been a flurry of corners in England's favour in the first 15 odd minutes in the second half. USA have not been able to get out of their half at all as they have been pegged back in their box.

Oct 21, 2017 9:16 pm (IST) Sargent tries to run past the English centre back but is blocked off. Sargent, earlier in the tournament was waltzing past defenders with ease. Hasn't shown the same effectiveness today in attack.

Oct 21, 2017 9:14 pm (IST) USA have conceded in only one game before this and they lost that 3-1 to Ghana in the final group stage game in Mumbai. The signs don't look good for them.

Oct 21, 2017 9:13 pm (IST) England scored twice early in the game through Liverpool youngster Brewster and have looked dominant in the game since. USA unable to stamp their authority in the game which will worry Hackworth with just over half an hour left in this contest.

Oct 21, 2017 9:11 pm (IST) England captain Latibeaudiere has another attempt from a corner, and it almost sneaked in past Garces who looks edgy and worried at the moment.

Oct 21, 2017 9:10 pm (IST) England captain Latibeaudiere found the back of the net off a corner there, but the referee has spotted a foul and the goal won't be counted.

Oct 21, 2017 9:09 pm (IST) England are attacking at will and in waves while USA are just about holding on for dear life here. A third English goal would end the contest.

Oct 21, 2017 9:07 pm (IST) England had a chance to go out further ahead as Gibbs White was in a good position, but a little bit of hesitation allowed Chris Durkin to come in and save the day behind his keeper Garces. That would have been curtains had it gone in.

Oct 21, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) USA captain Josh Sargent has moved out to the left in the second half.

Oct 21, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) USA were eliminated in the first round in the previous edition in 2015. Definitely an improved performance in this edition.

Oct 21, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) Second half kicks off in Goa. USA need to up their game in this half as they are staring at elimination right now.

Oct 21, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Half Time in Goa: England who have never been beyond the Q/F in this competition are 2-0 up against USA and have dominated their opponents all the way through the first 45 minutes.

Oct 21, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) England looking to play out the last few minutes of the first half and not concede a goal. They have been fantastic and fluent in the final third and Hackworth's team has not had any answers to it. Steve Cooper will be a happy man at half time.

Oct 21, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) England are absolutely toying with the USA. The Americans have had more attempts to score, but England have been very clinical.