FIFA U-17 World Cup: Feel Stadium's Soul, Visualise and Play, Says Brazil's Coach

Bracing up to face traditional rivals Germany in a big-ticket FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal here, Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu sounded philosophical as he urged his players to get a feel of the Salt Lake Stadium, visualise and play.Resembling a mathematics teacher with a whiteboard and marker, the Brazil coach was seen teaching his wards for about 30 minutes, ahead of their training session."This is a work we are used to do when we come to a new stadium. We try to keep it in mind to watch the stands, to imagine about the match, to look at the field. It's not only about knowing the grass, they have to feel the soul of the stadium.”"It's really an important stadium for the city and India. We are imagining about the 60,000 that will be here for tomorrow. It will be huge for us," Coach Carlos Amadeu said in the pre-match news conference."I always look to give information to the youth side. There are three ways to do it -- watching, hearing and by experience. We try to teach them with the videos of their opponents. Then with the cardboard. This is how we try to give them information about the game."For their star player Paulinho, who has two goals and as many assists to his credit, it was important to visualise what's on offer tomorrow, with an expected turnout of 60,000 plus at a venue which will host the final in a week's time."I never played in my life with an attendance of 60,000. At best 40,000 when I was playing for my club (Vasco de Gama) and they were all supporting our rivals. It was a good experience for my club in the senior team."The stadium shows us how huge it is. It's beautiful and will probably be full tomorrow. It's the stadium of the final. So it's important to imagine something like this. It was the best possible feeling."We are expecting to receive a good energy tomorrow from the fans and hope to give it back," the Brazilian No 7, known for his versatility, said.Brazil are eyeing a fourth U-17 World Cup title in their 16th appearance.Brazil have played the most matches (75), accumulated the most victories (47) and scored the most goals (166) in the history of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.