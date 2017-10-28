FIFA U-17 World Cup Final, England vs Spain, Highlights: As It Happened

22:17(IST) The England players are now receiving their winners medal and what an year this has been for the young lads. They lost to Spain in the Euro final and now they have comeback to thump Spain in the World Cup final. 22:13(IST) The inconsolable Spanish players are now receiving their silver medals. The young stars are crying their hearts out but they should be proud that they atleast managed to play in the final. But they were ever so close to winning the title. 22:10(IST) The Brazilian players are now taking their bronze medal. The South American giants edged Mali 2-0 earlier in the day and finished the tournament as the third placed team. 22:08(IST) England striker Rhian Brewster wins the golden boot while Brazil goalie Brazao wins the golden glove. England's Foden wins the golden ball. 22:05(IST) Brazil have been awarded with the FIFA Fair Play Award. They finished third today and now this. Happy ending for the South American giants. 22:04(IST) India senior team skipper Sunil Chhetri is taking the trophy out that will be presented to the English players. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are also making their way to the dais. 22:02(IST) England Coach after the win: I don't know how I feel right now. The players responded after going 2-0 down and I am so proud of my players.

Phil Foden after the win: We always believed that we could comeback and win the title and that is what we have done. 21:58(IST) FULL-TIME: And the match is finally over and England have beaten Spain 5-2 to register a historic win. They were 0-2 down in the first half but managed to turn around the match in sublime fashion. Gomez scored a first half brace for Spain while Foden scored a brace for England and Morgan, Brewster and Guehi also got in the score sheet for them. FULL-TIME: And the match is finally over and England have beaten Spain 5-2 to register a historic win. They were 0-2 down in the first half but managed to turn around the match in sublime fashion. Gomez scored a first half brace for Spain while Foden scored a brace for England and Morgan, Brewster and Guehi also got in the score sheet for them. 21:51(IST) GOAL: England are now having fun as they score the fifth goal of the night. Hudson Odoi with a brilliant cross field lob through ball to Foden, who controls the ball brilliantly and goes one on one with the keeper then unleashes a low shot for the goal in the 88th minute. GOAL: England are now having fun as they score the fifth goal of the night. Hudson Odoi with a brilliant cross field lob through ball to Foden, who controls the ball brilliantly and goes one on one with the keeper then unleashes a low shot for the goal in the 88th minute. 21:45(IST) GOAL: This is simply stunning stuff from the English players as they have scored their fourth goal now to further inflict the misery on Spain. Guehi somehow manages to put the ball inside the net after a goal-mouth scramble in the 84th minute. England are on the verge of a historic title. GOAL: This is simply stunning stuff from the English players as they have scored their fourth goal now to further inflict the misery on Spain. Guehi somehow manages to put the ball inside the net after a goal-mouth scramble in the 84th minute. England are on the verge of a historic title. 21:43(IST) Free Kick for England but it should have been more as Jaume brought down Hudson Odoi who was almost one on one with the keeper. It should have been a red card but referee flashes yellow. 21:39(IST) Chance: Abel Ruiz beat 2 defenders and managed to get inside the box. The skipper then unleashed the shot but the ball blazed over the bar. England lead 3-2 with 80 minutes played in the match. 21:36(IST) News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the Salt Lake Stadium: The Salt Lake Stadium has just erupts as England equalise. The atmosphere at the ground is absolutely electric, just apt for what is an exciting final. The attendance at the venue is 66,684 21:31(IST) GOAL: Manchester City's Phil Foden comes to the fore and he scores in the 70th minute to give England the lead for the first time today. From 0-2 down, England are up 3-2 now. A game worthy of being the final. GOAL: Manchester City's Phil Foden comes to the fore and he scores in the 70th minute to give England the lead for the first time today. From 0-2 down, England are up 3-2 now. A game worthy of being the final. 21:29(IST) Since scoring the equaliser, England have been the dominant team and they are the one who have come closest to scoring in the final and taking the lead for the first time. 21:19(IST) GOAL: From 0-2 down, England have comeback to level the score at 2-2 in stunning style. Phil Foden with a beautiful through ball to Sessegnon and down the right flank and he put in a beautiful cross. Morgan Gibbs scores the easiest of goal to level the score for England. GOAL: From 0-2 down, England have comeback to level the score at 2-2 in stunning style. Phil Foden with a beautiful through ball to Sessegnon and down the right flank and he put in a beautiful cross. Morgan Gibbs scores the easiest of goal to level the score for England. 21:16(IST) England players have been guilty of giving away possession in the second half so far. By doing so, they aren't helping their cause as they are trailing 2-1 at the moment and need to score fast. 21:12(IST) England are trying their best to get their game going but Spain are playing some good possession football and the Three Lions are forced to play on the counter at the moment. 50 minutes gone in the match. 21:06(IST) The players are back on the pitch and we are underway in the second half. England have 45 minutes to score one goal to level the match atleast. 20:52(IST) News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the Salt Lake Stadium: Spain are painting Kolkata red and there seems to be no stopping La Roja's youngest World Cup squad. Currently a section of the crowd are chanting East Bengal, a while before the chant was Mohun Bagan. Kolkata true to their allegiance! News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the Salt Lake Stadium: Spain are painting Kolkata red and there seems to be no stopping La Roja's youngest World Cup squad. Currently a section of the crowd are chanting East Bengal, a while before the chant was Mohun Bagan. Kolkata true to their allegiance! 20:51(IST) Half-time: England's Brewster almost scored his second goal but his stunning free kick is saved by the Spanish keeper. Spain go into the half time leading 2-1. We just cant wait for he second half to start. Half-time: England's Brewster almost scored his second goal but his stunning free kick is saved by the Spanish keeper. Spain go into the half time leading 2-1. We just cant wait for he second half to start. 20:47(IST) GOAL: Brewster has handed England the lifeline that they needed so dearly in the first half. In the 45th minute, Brewster scores his 7th goal in three matches to bring England right back in the game. The Three Lions are right back in it. What a final we are witnessing. Spain 2 - England 1. GOAL: Brewster has handed England the lifeline that they needed so dearly in the first half. In the 45th minute, Brewster scores his 7th goal in three matches to bring England right back in the game. The Three Lions are right back in it. What a final we are witnessing. Spain 2 - England 1. 20:44(IST) Chance: Another chance goes a begging for England as Hudson Odoi hits the post. The winger cut inside and hit a fierce curling shot which hit the far end of the goal post. Then Phil Foden beat three defenders but his right foot shot was meek and goalkeeper caught it easily. 42 mins gone, Spain lead 2-0. 20:41(IST) News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the Salt Lake Stadium: The Spanish support has been excellent today, even Mamata Banerjee enjoyed the second goal. News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the Salt Lake Stadium: The Spanish support has been excellent today, even Mamata Banerjee enjoyed the second goal. 20:40(IST) Chance: Foden had glorious chance to pull one back for England but his header goes wide. It all started with Miranda getting hit in the face by Brewster and the fall fell kindly to Hudson Odoi who sent in a good cross from the left flank. But Foden couldn't control his header. 20:38(IST) GOAL: Sergio Gomez scores his second as Spain lead 2-0 now in the 31st minute. England have an uphill task now as they will have to score three. Spain have been very professional so far as they have taken their chances really well. GOAL: Sergio Gomez scores his second as Spain lead 2-0 now in the 31st minute. England have an uphill task now as they will have to score three. Spain have been very professional so far as they have taken their chances really well. 20:28(IST) Chance: Foden showed silky skills to get inside th box but his shot was deflected by one of the Spain defenders. England are constantly knocking on the door of Spain. 27 mins gone, Spain lead 1-0. 20:24(IST) Glorious Chance: Spain have wasted a perfect opportunity to go 2-0 up and they might rue it later. There were three attackers clear on the English goal after a mistake from one of the defenders. But Cesar wasted a great chance his poor touch allowed English keeper Anderson to clear the ball. Glorious Chance: Spain have wasted a perfect opportunity to go 2-0 up and they might rue it later. There were three attackers clear on the English goal after a mistake from one of the defenders. But Cesar wasted a great chance his poor touch allowed English keeper Anderson to clear the ball. 20:21(IST) Chance: Hudson Odoi with a breath taking run at the left flank and he sends home a delightful cross. But the two English forwards who were inside the box, missed it. Great run by Odoi and only if a player was there to meet the ball. 20 mins gone, Spain lead 1-0 20:17(IST) Chance: Delightful low cross from Ruiz from the edge of the cross and Gomez hits is first time from the edge of the box. However, the meek shot is caught easily by the English keeper. Load More

Since October 6, India and the world have been witness to some scintillating football in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. On Saturday evening all of this comes to an end with the first ever all European final in the tournament with England and European champions Spain set to battle for what will be either’s first title in the competition. The two are familiar foes, with Spain having had the better of England earlier in the year in the final of the European Championships in Croatia. The English led by the commanding captain Joel Latibeaudiere have since gone from strength to strength and come into this final unbeaten with one eye on revenge. “The Euro final was a different experience for us and we have learnt and grown from that game. We are well prepared for Spain.” Latibeaudiere said.



Spain, led by the Barcelona product Abel Ruiz have a chance to rewrite the history books and emulate the senior team of 2010. “We have not won the U-17 competition and we will go all out to make sure that changes,” said coach Santiago Denia at the pre-match press conference at the Salt Lake Stadium. The English swatted away the challenges from USA and Brazil with some very vibrant football in the knockout stages thanks to consecutive hat-tricks from Rhian Brewster. Along with the wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden, Brewster has formed a trio that has run most defences at this tournament ragged. Expect them to have the same kind intensity and bite against Hugo Guillamon and company. The Lions have not only been fantastic upfront in attack and played a brand of football that is very unlike their usual philosophy which is more direct, but have also been water tight in defence. Led by the centre-back pairing of Latibeaudiere and Marc Guehi, they have kept three clean sheets and conceded only 4 times so far. They will have to be at their absolute best if they want to keep the likes of Torres, Gomez and Ruiz silent for the 90 minutes.“We have been working together to play in a certain manner with a certain plan in every game. We know our opponents well and we will plan accordingly for them. Spain are a very strong and compact team,” quipped Cooper.



The Spaniards have had a similar kind of potency and sting in their attacking half right through the tournament. Their second goal against Mali in the semi-final saw Cesar split the defence with a deft touch only for his captain Ruiz to slot home with ease – a testament to their tactical superiority. The likes of Abel Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Cesar Gelabart and Sergio Gomez have found the back of the net a total of 16 times so far, and will be hungry for more when they take the playing field at the Salt Lake Stadium for the first time. But, just as coach Denia pointed out, it is important to defend well too. "We like to play with the ball that is our style, but the most important thing is to realise that unless we attack well we can’t defend well, and vice versa.”



While Guillamon and Alvaro have the rather daunting task of keeping the defence intact against the top scorers of the tournament, Spain's colts will need the Real Madrid man Alvaro Blanco to find his feet and set the tone for them from the midfield. “England have improved by leaps and bounds since the Euro final, and they are in the final because they worked well as a team all through.” coach Denia added. Both these teams have played Brazil at different stages of the tournament and their coach Carlos Amadeu seems to think the English have more of a physical presence than the tactical Spain. One will see a packed house at the Salt Lake Stadium which on more days than not, has been sort of a second home for the English, while Spain will play there for the first time.The World Cup final promises to be a riveting affair, but often these games are more about handling the nerves on the day. Both teams have more or less lived up to the billing of playing entertaining football and Kolkata promises to be in for a treat - one last time!



England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe; Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran; Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Danny Loader



Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz, Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.