FIFA U-17 World Cup Final, England vs Spain, Highlights: As It Happened
Highlights
- 05:30(IST)
FULL-TIME: And the match is finally over and England have beaten Spain 5-2 to register a historic win. They were 0-2 down in the first half but managed to turn around the match in sublime fashion. Gomez scored a first half brace for Spain while Foden scored a brace for England and Morgan, Brewster and Guehi also got in the scoresheet for them.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: England are now having fun as they score the fifth goal of the night. Hudson Odoi with a brilliant cross field lob through ball to Foden, who controls the ball brilliantly and goes one on one with the keeper then unleashes a low shot for the goal in the 88th minute.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: This is simply stunning stuff from the English players as they have scored their fourth goal now to further inflict the misery on Spain. Guehi somehow manages to put the ball inside the net after a goal-mouth scramble in the 84th minute. England are on the verge of a historic title.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: Manchester City's Phil Foden comes to the fore and he scores in the 70th minute to give England the lead for the first time today. From 0-2 down, England are up 3-2 now. A game worthy of being the final.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: From 0-2 down, England have comeback to level the score at 2-2 in stunning style. Phil Foden with a beautiful through ball to Sessegnon and down the right flank and he put in a beautiful cross. Morgan Gibbs scores the easiest of goal to level the score for England.
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the Salt Lake Stadium: Spain are painting Kolkata red and there seems to be no stopping La Roja's youngest World Cup squad. Currently a section of the crowd are chanting East Bengal, a while before the chant was Mohun Bagan. Kolkata true to their allegiance.
- 05:30(IST)
Half-time: England's Brewster almost scored his second goal but his stunning free kick is saved by the Spanish keeper. Spain go into the half time leading 2-1. We just cant wait for he second half to start.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL: Brewster has handed England the lifeline that they needed so dearly in the first half. In the 45th minute, Brewster scores his 7th goal in three matches to bring England right back in the game. The Three Lions are right back in it. What a final we are witnessing. Spain 2 - England 1.
- 05:30(IST)
News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the Salt Lake Stadium: The Spanish support has been excellent today, even Mamata Banerjee enjoyed the second goal.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL:Sergio Gomez scores his second as Spain lead 2-0 now in the 31st minute. England have an uphill task now as they will have to score three. Spain have been very professional so far as they have taken their chances really well.
- 05:30(IST)
Glorious Chance: Spain have wasted a perfect opportunity to go 2-0 up and they might rue it later. There were three attackers clear on the English goal after a mistake from one of the defenders. But Cesar wasted a great chance his poor touch allowed English keeper Anderson to clear the ball.
20:44(IST)
Catch all the action of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup match between Spain and England through our live blog.
Preview:
Since October 6, India and the world have been witness to some scintillating football in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. On Saturday evening all of this comes to an end with the first ever all European final in the tournament with England and European champions Spain set to battle for what will be either’s first title in the competition. The two are familiar foes, with Spain having had the better of England earlier in the year in the final of the European Championships in Croatia. The English led by the commanding captain Joel Latibeaudiere have since gone from strength to strength and come into this final unbeaten with one eye on revenge. “The Euro final was a different experience for us and we have learnt and grown from that game. We are well prepared for Spain.” Latibeaudiere said.
Spain, led by the Barcelona product Abel Ruiz have a chance to rewrite the history books and emulate the senior team of 2010. “We have not won the U-17 competition and we will go all out to make sure that changes,” said coach Santiago Denia at the pre-match press conference at the Salt Lake Stadium. The English swatted away the challenges from USA and Brazil with some very vibrant football in the knockout stages thanks to consecutive hat-tricks from Rhian Brewster. Along with the wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden, Brewster has formed a trio that has run most defences at this tournament ragged. Expect them to have the same kind intensity and bite against Hugo Guillamon and company. The Lions have not only been fantastic upfront in attack and played a brand of football that is very unlike their usual philosophy which is more direct, but have also been water tight in defence. Led by the centre-back pairing of Latibeaudiere and Marc Guehi, they have kept three clean sheets and conceded only 4 times so far. They will have to be at their absolute best if they want to keep the likes of Torres, Gomez and Ruiz silent for the 90 minutes.“We have been working together to play in a certain manner with a certain plan in every game. We know our opponents well and we will plan accordingly for them. Spain are a very strong and compact team,” quipped Cooper.
The Spaniards have had a similar kind of potency and sting in their attacking half right through the tournament. Their second goal against Mali in the semi-final saw Cesar split the defence with a deft touch only for his captain Ruiz to slot home with ease – a testament to their tactical superiority. The likes of Abel Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Cesar Gelabart and Sergio Gomez have found the back of the net a total of 16 times so far, and will be hungry for more when they take the playing field at the Salt Lake Stadium for the first time. But, just as coach Denia pointed out, it is important to defend well too. "We like to play with the ball that is our style, but the most important thing is to realise that unless we attack well we can’t defend well, and vice versa.”
While Guillamon and Alvaro have the rather daunting task of keeping the defence intact against the top scorers of the tournament, Spain's colts will need the Real Madrid man Alvaro Blanco to find his feet and set the tone for them from the midfield. “England have improved by leaps and bounds since the Euro final, and they are in the final because they worked well as a team all through.” coach Denia added. Both these teams have played Brazil at different stages of the tournament and their coach Carlos Amadeu seems to think the English have more of a physical presence than the tactical Spain. One will see a packed house at the Salt Lake Stadium which on more days than not, has been sort of a second home for the English, while Spain will play there for the first time.The World Cup final promises to be a riveting affair, but often these games are more about handling the nerves on the day. Both teams have more or less lived up to the billing of playing entertaining football and Kolkata promises to be in for a treat - one last time!
Squads:
England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe; Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran; Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Danny Loader
Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz, Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.
Result
28 Oct, 2017 | Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
ENG 5 - 2 ESPmatch centre
