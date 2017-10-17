FIFA U-17 World Cup, France 1-2 Spain
Follow all the live action from FIFA U-17 World Cup as France take on Spain.
France and Spain. (Twitter/FIFA)
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez
Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet
Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda
Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet
Foul - France : William Bianda
Free Kick - Spain
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda
Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet
Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss
Free Kick - France : Claudio Gomes
Off Target - France : Lenny Pintor
Offside - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres
Foul - France : William Bianda
Free Kick - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Off Target - Spain : Ferran Torres
Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Corner - France : Alexis Flips
Cross - France : Yacine Adli
Off Target - France : Amine Gouiri
Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss
Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet
Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres
Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips
On Target - France : Alexis Flips
On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Cross - France : Lenny Pintor
Off Target - France : Claudio Gomes
Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez
Throw-In - France : Maxence Caqueret
Off Target - France : Maxence Caqueret
Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez
Corner - France : Alexis Flips
Cross - France : William Bianda
Foul - France
Yellow Card - France : Maxence Lacroix
On Target - France : Lenny Pintor
Goal - France : Lenny Pintor
Off Target - France : Lenny Pintor
Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez
Offside - France : Alexis Flips
Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres
Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Foul - France : Maxence Lacroix
Free Kick - Spain
Cross - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Foul - Spain : Juan Miranda
Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet
Foul - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet
Foul - Spain : Juan Miranda
Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips
Cross - France : Alexis Flips
Corner - France : Alexis Flips
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres
On Target - Spain : Juan Miranda
Goal - Spain : Juan Miranda
Foul - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet
Foul - Spain : Victor Chust
Free Kick - France : Yacine Adli
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss
Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Throw-In - France : Claudio Gomes
Offside - France : Lenny Pintor
Cross - France : Maxence Lacroix
Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez
Foul - France : Yacine Adli
Yellow Card - France : Yacine Adli
Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres
Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda
On Target - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres
Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Foul - France : Alexis Flips
Free Kick - Spain
Foul - Spain
Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Cross - France : Vincent Collet
Corner - France : Alexis Flips
Foul - France : William Bianda
Free Kick - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Off Target - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres
Foul - France : Claudio Gomes
Yellow Card - France : Claudio Gomes
Free Kick - Spain
On Target - Spain : Victor Chust
Offside - Spain
Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Offside - France : Amine Gouiri
Substitution - Spain (In: Jose Lara, Out: Cesar Gelabert)
Free Kick - Spain : Victor Chust
Foul - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Yellow Card - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Free Kick - France : Yacine Adli
On Target - France : Lenny Pintor
Substitution - France (In: Wilson Isidor, Out: Alexis Flips)
Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss
Free Kick - France : Claudio Gomes
Offside - France : Amine Gouiri
Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Cross - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Cross - France : Wilson Isidor
Substitution - France (In: Willem Geubbels, Out: Lenny Pintor)
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Substitution - Spain (In: Nacho Diaz, Out: Sergio Gomez)
Substitution - France (In: Andy Pelmard, Out: Maxence Lacroix)
Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana
Foul - France : Oumar Solet
On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Penalty Kick - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Substitution - Spain (In: Alvaro Garcia, Out: Abel Ruiz)
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Throw-In - Spain : Ferran Torres
Cross - France : Maxence Caqueret
Corner - France : Yacine Adli
End of Second Half
Match Completed