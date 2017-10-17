GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA U-17 World Cup, France 1-2 Spain

Follow all the live action from FIFA U-17 World Cup as France take on Spain.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 17, 2017, 7:07 PM IST
FIFA U-17 World Cup, France 1-2 Spain
France and Spain. (Twitter/FIFA)
PREVIEW: On a roll after three wins on the trot in the group stage, former champions France face fellow European powerhouse Spain in a potentially high voltage round of 16 clash. France have entered into this tournament not as one of the four automatic qualifiers from Europe but after featuring in a fifth place play-off match. But they have been having a brilliant run of form so far in India though they were placed in a comparatively easier group.

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0

Start of First Half

3:3

Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

4:18

Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

5:52

Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet

6:18

Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

8:52

Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

11:3

Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet

12:17

Foul - France : William Bianda

12:27

Free Kick - Spain

13:9

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

13:27

Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

13:40

Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet

13:51

Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss

13:0

Free Kick - France : Claudio Gomes

14:33

Off Target - France : Lenny Pintor

15:23

Offside - Spain : Abel Ruiz

15:35

Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

17:53

Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

18:37

Foul - France : William Bianda

19:30

Free Kick - Spain : Sergio Gomez

19:35

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

19:41

Off Target - Spain : Ferran Torres

20:1

Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

20:58

Corner - France : Alexis Flips

21:12

Cross - France : Yacine Adli

21:35

Off Target - France : Amine Gouiri

23:51

Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss

24:10

Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet

24:20

Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres

25:11

Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips

25:16

On Target - France : Alexis Flips

26:40

On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz

27:50

Cross - France : Lenny Pintor

27:0

Off Target - France : Claudio Gomes

28:11

Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

28:0

Throw-In - France : Maxence Caqueret

29:29

Off Target - France : Maxence Caqueret

31:43

Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

33:26

Corner - France : Alexis Flips

33:43

Cross - France : William Bianda

33:52

Foul - France

33:59

Yellow Card - France : Maxence Lacroix

34:15

On Target - France : Lenny Pintor

34:15

Goal - France : Lenny Pintor

35:47

Off Target - France : Lenny Pintor

36:2

Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

37:12

Offside - France : Alexis Flips

38:15

Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres

38:47

Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

39:10

Foul - France : Maxence Lacroix

39:17

Free Kick - Spain

39:21

Cross - Spain : Mateu Jaume

39:30

Foul - Spain : Juan Miranda

39:39

Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet

39:53

Foul - Spain : Abel Ruiz

40:4

Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet

40:29

Foul - Spain : Juan Miranda

41:23

Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips

41:28

Cross - France : Alexis Flips

42:13

Corner - France : Alexis Flips

44:6

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

44:16

Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

44:18

On Target - Spain : Juan Miranda

44:18

Goal - Spain : Juan Miranda

45:57

Foul - Spain : Sergio Gomez

45:0

Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet

45:0

Foul - Spain : Victor Chust

45:0

Free Kick - France : Yacine Adli

45:0

Half Time

46:1

Start of Second Half

47:35

Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss

49:4

Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

49:40

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

50:52

Throw-In - France : Claudio Gomes

51:20

Offside - France : Lenny Pintor

53:30

Cross - France : Maxence Lacroix

53:49

Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

54:8

Foul - France : Yacine Adli

54:10

Yellow Card - France : Yacine Adli

54:48

Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres

56:13

Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

57:1

On Target - Spain : Sergio Gomez

57:27

Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

57:57

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

58:45

Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

59:51

Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

60:13

Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

60:43

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

61:18

Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

61:27

Foul - France : Alexis Flips

61:40

Free Kick - Spain

62:9

Foul - Spain

62:23

Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips

63:15

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

64:30

Cross - France : Vincent Collet

64:57

Corner - France : Alexis Flips

66:5

Foul - France : William Bianda

67:32

Free Kick - Spain : Sergio Gomez

67:36

Off Target - Spain : Sergio Gomez

68:5

Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

69:9

Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

69:16

Foul - France : Claudio Gomes

69:29

Yellow Card - France : Claudio Gomes

70:25

Free Kick - Spain

70:30

On Target - Spain : Victor Chust

70:35

Offside - Spain

70:59

Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

71:55

Offside - France : Amine Gouiri

72:38

Substitution - Spain (In: Jose Lara, Out: Cesar Gelabert)

72:54

Free Kick - Spain : Victor Chust

76:5

Foul - Spain : Sergio Gomez

77:58

Yellow Card - Spain : Sergio Gomez

78:9

Free Kick - France : Yacine Adli

78:36

On Target - France : Lenny Pintor

79:40

Substitution - France (In: Wilson Isidor, Out: Alexis Flips)

80:51

Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss

80:51

Free Kick - France : Claudio Gomes

81:10

Offside - France : Amine Gouiri

82:39

Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

82:44

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

83:7

Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

83:15

Cross - Spain : Abel Ruiz

85:40

Cross - France : Wilson Isidor

87:30

Substitution - France (In: Willem Geubbels, Out: Lenny Pintor)

87:48

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

88:19

Substitution - Spain (In: Nacho Diaz, Out: Sergio Gomez)

88:59

Substitution - France (In: Andy Pelmard, Out: Maxence Lacroix)

89:8

Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

89:36

Foul - France : Oumar Solet

90:50

On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz

90:50

Penalty Kick - Spain : Abel Ruiz

90:0

Substitution - Spain (In: Alvaro Garcia, Out: Abel Ruiz)

90:0

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

90:0

Throw-In - Spain : Ferran Torres

90:0

Cross - France : Maxence Caqueret

90:0

Corner - France : Yacine Adli

90:0

End of Second Half

90:0

Match Completed

