FIFA U-17 World Cup: France 5-1 Honduras

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

1:56 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

2:25 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

3:24 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

3:43 Off Target - France : Wilson Isidor

4:15 Corner - France : Alexis Flips

4:36 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

5:39 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

6:1 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

6:7 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

6:19 Off Target - France : Willem Geubbels

6:0 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

7:40 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

8:19 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

9:12 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

10:4 On Target - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

10:4 Goal - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

11:49 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

11:54 Off Target - France : Alan Kerouedan

12:18 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

12:58 Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma

13:25 Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez

13:36 Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez

14:36 On Target - France : Wilson Isidor

14:36 Goal - France : Wilson Isidor

15:39 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

15:57 Cross - France : Wilson Isidor

16:39 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

16:57 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

17:6 Foul - Honduras : Axel Gomez

17:32 Free Kick - Honduras

18:18 Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez

20:19 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

20:46 On Target - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

21:13 Corner - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

21:22 On Target - Honduras : Axel Gomez

22:5 Cross - France : Maxence Caqueret

22:47 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

23:48 Cross - France : Wilson Isidor

23:50 On Target - France : Alexis Flips

23:50 Goal - France : Alexis Flips

24:45 Foul - France : Wilson Isidor

24:59 Free Kick - Honduras : Axel Gomez

25:44 On Target - France : Wilson Isidor

26:2 Offside - France : Wilson Isidor

26:25 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

26:45 Throw-In - Honduras : Gerson Chavez

28:30 Foul - France : Andy Pelmard

30:24 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

30:45 Foul - France : Wilson Isidor

31:19 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

31:30 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

31:51 Foul - Honduras : Gerson Chavez

32:3 Free Kick - France : William Bianda

32:24 Cross - France : Wilson Isidor

32:48 Foul - France : Melvin Bard

32:59 Free Kick - Honduras

34:12 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

34:37 Off Target - France : Alexis Flips

35:9 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

36:10 Corner - Honduras : Luis Palma

36:17 Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma

36:44 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

37:14 Foul - France : Mathis Picouleau

37:24 Free Kick - Honduras : Christian Moreira

38:1 Off Target - France : Willem Geubbels

38:25 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

39:56 Foul - Honduras : Axel Gomez

40:8 Yellow Card - Honduras : Axel Gomez

41:46 Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips

41:51 Cross - France : Alexis Flips

42:1 Foul - Honduras : Patrick Palacios

42:38 Free Kick - France : Mathis Picouleau

42:55 On Target - France : Wilson Isidor

43:58 Offside - France : Melvin Bard

45:0 Foul - France : Andy Pelmard

45:0 Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez

45:0 Cross - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

45:0 Corner - Honduras : Gustavo Vallecillo

45:0 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

45:0 Foul - Honduras : Gustavo Vallecillo

45:0 Yellow Card - Honduras : Gustavo Vallecillo

45:0 Free Kick - France : Melvin Bard

45:0 Cross - France : Alexis Flips

45:0 Half Time

46:1 Start of Second Half

46:1 Substitution - Honduras (In: Alessandro Castro, Out: Gerson Chavez)

46:1 Substitution - Honduras (In: Kenneth Martinez, Out: Axel Gomez)

47:2 Off Target - France : Wilson Isidor

47:26 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

47:44 Off Target - France : Alexis Flips

48:42 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

48:56 Cross - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

49:13 Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

49:27 Throw-In - France : Wilson Isidor

50:2 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

50:27 Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

51:3 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

51:38 Foul - France : Wilson Isidor

53:21 Offside - France : Willem Geubbels

53:37 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

54:19 Foul - Honduras : Patrick Palacios

54:26 Free Kick - France : William Bianda

54:59 Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

55:8 Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

55:21 Off Target - France : Willem Geubbels

55:28 Cross - France : Alexis Flips

55:50 Cross - France : Mathis Picouleau

56:56 On Target - France : Alexis Flips

57:33 Corner - France : Mathis Picouleau

58:48 Cross - France : Wilson Isidor

59:59 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

61:8 Off Target - France : Wilson Isidor

61:41 Substitution - France (In: Claudio Gomes, Out: Maxence Caqueret)

61:55 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

62:26 Throw-In - France : Wilson Isidor

63:30 Offside - France : Willem Geubbels

63:52 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

64:37 On Target - France : Alexis Flips

64:37 Goal - France : Alexis Flips

66:36 Foul - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera

66:53 Free Kick - France : Melvin Bard

67:39 Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia

67:55 Throw-In - Honduras : Kenneth Martinez

68:22 Throw-In - France : Wilson Isidor

69:3 On Target - France : Willem Geubbels

69:35 Corner - France : Mathis Picouleau

72:3 Cross - France : Wilson Isidor

73:21 Offside - France : Alexis Flips

75:2 Substitution - France (In: Yacine Adli, Out: Alan Kerouedan)

75:25 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

75:43 Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard

76:36 Off Target - France : Yacine Adli

76:0 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

77:23 Throw-In - France : Willem Geubbels

78:25 On Target - France : Wilson Isidor

79:50 Substitution - France (In: Amine Gouiri, Out: Wilson Isidor)

80:6 Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

80:47 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

84:24 Substitution - Honduras (In: Asaf Cacho, Out: Patrick Palacios)

85:59 Yellow Card - Honduras : Asaf Cacho

86:54 On Target - France : Amine Gouiri

86:54 Goal - France : Amine Gouiri

87:39 Foul - France : Amine Gouiri

88:11 Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera

88:34 Foul - Honduras : Asaf Cacho

89:18 Foul - France : Willem Geubbels

89:28 Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez

90:15 Corner - Honduras : Luis Palma

90:29 On Target - France : Yacine Adli

90:0 Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard

90:0 Foul - Honduras : Everson Lopez

90:0 Free Kick - France : Yacine Adli

90:0 On Target - France : Yacine Adli

90:0 Goal - France : Yacine Adli

90:0 End of Second Half

90:0 Match Completed

PREVIEW: Honduras will face a must-win encounter in order to book a berth in the knock-out stages when they take on France in a Group E fixture of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.Honduras, who are at the third spot in the group with three points, will look to overcome the France test to qualify for the Round of 16.In case New Caledonia manage to shock Japan in Saturday's other Group E clash, a win for Honduras will see them finish the first round as one of the top two teams in the group.