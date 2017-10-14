FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs Honduras Highlights - As It Happened
Follow all the live action as France take on Honduras in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
France U-17 Team celebrate win against New Caledonia (Image: FIFA/Twitter)
Honduras, who are at the third spot in the group with three points, will look to overcome the France test to qualify for the Round of 16.
In case New Caledonia manage to shock Japan in Saturday's other Group E clash, a win for Honduras will see them finish the first round as one of the top two teams in the group.
Start of First Half
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
Off Target - France : Wilson Isidor
Corner - France : Alexis Flips
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Off Target - France : Willem Geubbels
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
On Target - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Goal - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Off Target - France : Alan Kerouedan
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma
Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez
On Target - France : Wilson Isidor
Goal - France : Wilson Isidor
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
Cross - France : Wilson Isidor
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Foul - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Free Kick - Honduras
Throw-In - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
On Target - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Corner - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
On Target - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Cross - France : Maxence Caqueret
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Cross - France : Wilson Isidor
On Target - France : Alexis Flips
Goal - France : Alexis Flips
Foul - France : Wilson Isidor
Free Kick - Honduras : Axel Gomez
On Target - France : Wilson Isidor
Offside - France : Wilson Isidor
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Throw-In - Honduras : Gerson Chavez
Foul - France : Andy Pelmard
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Foul - France : Wilson Isidor
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Foul - Honduras : Gerson Chavez
Free Kick - France : William Bianda
Cross - France : Wilson Isidor
Foul - France : Melvin Bard
Free Kick - Honduras
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
Off Target - France : Alexis Flips
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
Corner - Honduras : Luis Palma
Cross - Honduras : Luis Palma
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
Foul - France : Mathis Picouleau
Free Kick - Honduras : Christian Moreira
Off Target - France : Willem Geubbels
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Foul - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Yellow Card - Honduras : Axel Gomez
Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips
Cross - France : Alexis Flips
Foul - Honduras : Patrick Palacios
Free Kick - France : Mathis Picouleau
On Target - France : Wilson Isidor
Offside - France : Melvin Bard
Foul - France : Andy Pelmard
Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez
Cross - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Corner - Honduras : Gustavo Vallecillo
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Foul - Honduras : Gustavo Vallecillo
Yellow Card - Honduras : Gustavo Vallecillo
Free Kick - France : Melvin Bard
Cross - France : Alexis Flips
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Substitution - Honduras (In: Alessandro Castro, Out: Gerson Chavez)
Substitution - Honduras (In: Kenneth Martinez, Out: Axel Gomez)
Off Target - France : Wilson Isidor
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Off Target - France : Alexis Flips
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Cross - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Throw-In - France : Wilson Isidor
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Throw-In - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Foul - France : Wilson Isidor
Offside - France : Willem Geubbels
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Foul - Honduras : Patrick Palacios
Free Kick - France : William Bianda
Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Off Target - France : Willem Geubbels
Cross - France : Alexis Flips
Cross - France : Mathis Picouleau
On Target - France : Alexis Flips
Corner - France : Mathis Picouleau
Cross - France : Wilson Isidor
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Off Target - France : Wilson Isidor
Substitution - France (In: Claudio Gomes, Out: Maxence Caqueret)
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Throw-In - France : Wilson Isidor
Offside - France : Willem Geubbels
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
On Target - France : Alexis Flips
Goal - France : Alexis Flips
Foul - Honduras : Santiago Cabrera
Free Kick - France : Melvin Bard
Throw-In - Honduras : Carlos Mejia
Throw-In - Honduras : Kenneth Martinez
Throw-In - France : Wilson Isidor
On Target - France : Willem Geubbels
Corner - France : Mathis Picouleau
Cross - France : Wilson Isidor
Offside - France : Alexis Flips
Substitution - France (In: Yacine Adli, Out: Alan Kerouedan)
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Throw-In - France : Melvin Bard
Off Target - France : Yacine Adli
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Throw-In - France : Willem Geubbels
On Target - France : Wilson Isidor
Substitution - France (In: Amine Gouiri, Out: Wilson Isidor)
Goal Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
Substitution - Honduras (In: Asaf Cacho, Out: Patrick Palacios)
Yellow Card - Honduras : Asaf Cacho
On Target - France : Amine Gouiri
Goal - France : Amine Gouiri
Foul - France : Amine Gouiri
Free Kick - Honduras : Alex Rivera
Foul - Honduras : Asaf Cacho
Foul - France : Willem Geubbels
Free Kick - Honduras : Everson Lopez
Corner - Honduras : Luis Palma
On Target - France : Yacine Adli
Throw-In - France : Andy Pelmard
Foul - Honduras : Everson Lopez
Free Kick - France : Yacine Adli
On Target - France : Yacine Adli
Goal - France : Yacine Adli
End of Second Half
Match Completed
