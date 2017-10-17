FIFA U-17 World Cup, France vs Spain Highlights - As It Happened

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

3:3 Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

4:18 Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

5:52 Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet

6:18 Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

8:52 Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

11:3 Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet

12:17 Foul - France : William Bianda

12:27 Free Kick - Spain

13:9 Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

13:27 Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

13:40 Throw-In - France : Vincent Collet

13:51 Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss

13:0 Free Kick - France : Claudio Gomes

14:33 Off Target - France : Lenny Pintor

15:23 Offside - Spain : Abel Ruiz

15:35 Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

17:53 Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

18:37 Foul - France : William Bianda

19:30 Free Kick - Spain : Sergio Gomez

19:35 Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

19:41 Off Target - Spain : Ferran Torres

20:1 Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

20:58 Corner - France : Alexis Flips

21:12 Cross - France : Yacine Adli

21:35 Off Target - France : Amine Gouiri

23:51 Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss

24:10 Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet

24:20 Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres

25:11 Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips

25:16 On Target - France : Alexis Flips

26:40 On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz

27:50 Cross - France : Lenny Pintor

27:0 Off Target - France : Claudio Gomes

28:11 Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

28:0 Throw-In - France : Maxence Caqueret

29:29 Off Target - France : Maxence Caqueret

31:43 Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

33:26 Corner - France : Alexis Flips

33:43 Cross - France : William Bianda

33:52 Foul - France : Oumar Solet

33:59 Yellow Card - France : Maxence Lacroix

34:15 On Target - France : Lenny Pintor

34:15 Goal - France : Lenny Pintor

35:47 Off Target - France : Lenny Pintor

36:2 Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

37:12 Offside - France : Alexis Flips

38:15 Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres

38:47 Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

39:10 Foul - France : Maxence Lacroix

39:17 Free Kick - Spain

39:21 Cross - Spain : Mateu Jaume

39:30 Foul - Spain : Juan Miranda

39:39 Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet

39:53 Foul - Spain : Abel Ruiz

40:4 Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet

40:29 Foul - Spain : Juan Miranda

41:23 Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips

41:28 Cross - France : Alexis Flips

42:13 Corner - France : Alexis Flips

44:6 Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

44:16 Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

44:18 On Target - Spain : Juan Miranda

44:18 Goal - Spain : Juan Miranda

45:57 Foul - Spain : Sergio Gomez

45:0 Free Kick - France : Oumar Solet

45:0 Foul - Spain : Victor Chust

45:0 Free Kick - France : Yacine Adli

45:0 Half Time

46:1 Start of Second Half

47:35 Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss

49:4 Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

49:40 Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

50:52 Throw-In - France : Claudio Gomes

51:20 Offside - France : Lenny Pintor

53:30 Cross - France : Maxence Lacroix

53:49 Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

54:8 Foul - France : Yacine Adli

54:10 Yellow Card - France : Yacine Adli

54:48 Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres

56:13 Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

57:1 On Target - Spain : Sergio Gomez

57:27 Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

57:57 Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

58:45 Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

59:51 Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

60:13 Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

60:43 Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

61:18 Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

61:27 Foul - France : Alexis Flips

61:40 Free Kick - Spain

62:9 Foul - Spain

62:23 Free Kick - France : Alexis Flips

63:15 Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

64:30 Cross - France : Vincent Collet

64:57 Corner - France : Alexis Flips

66:5 Foul - France : William Bianda

67:32 Free Kick - Spain : Sergio Gomez

67:36 Off Target - Spain : Sergio Gomez

68:5 Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

69:9 Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

69:16 Foul - France : Claudio Gomes

69:29 Yellow Card - France : Claudio Gomes

70:25 Free Kick - Spain

70:30 On Target - Spain : Victor Chust

70:35 Offside - Spain

70:59 Free Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

71:55 Offside - France : Amine Gouiri

72:38 Substitution - Spain (In: Jose Lara, Out: Cesar Gelabert)

72:54 Free Kick - Spain : Victor Chust

76:5 Foul - Spain : Sergio Gomez

77:58 Yellow Card - Spain : Sergio Gomez

78:9 Free Kick - France : Yacine Adli

78:36 On Target - France : Lenny Pintor

79:40 Substitution - France (In: Wilson Isidor, Out: Alexis Flips)

80:51 Foul - Spain : Mohamed Moukhliss

80:51 Free Kick - France : Claudio Gomes

81:10 Offside - France : Amine Gouiri

82:39 Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

82:44 Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

83:7 Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

83:15 Cross - Spain : Abel Ruiz

85:40 Cross - France : Wilson Isidor

87:30 Substitution - France (In: Willem Geubbels, Out: Lenny Pintor)

87:48 Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

88:19 Substitution - Spain (In: Nacho Diaz, Out: Sergio Gomez)

88:59 Substitution - France (In: Andy Pelmard, Out: Maxence Lacroix)

89:8 Goal Kick - France : Yahia Fofana

89:36 Foul - France : Oumar Solet

90:50 On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz

90:50 Penalty Kick - Spain : Abel Ruiz

90:0 Substitution - Spain (In: Alvaro Garcia, Out: Abel Ruiz)

90:0 Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

90:0 Throw-In - Spain : Ferran Torres

90:0 Cross - France : Maxence Caqueret

90:0 Corner - France : Yacine Adli

90:0 End of Second Half

90:0 Match Completed

PREVIEW: On a roll after three wins on the trot in the group stage, former champions France face fellow European powerhouse Spain in a potentially high voltage round of 16 clash. France have entered into this tournament not as one of the four automatic qualifiers from Europe but after featuring in a fifth place play-off match. But they have been having a brilliant run of form so far in India though they were placed in a comparatively easier group.