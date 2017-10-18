FIFA U-17 World Cup: German Coach Not Worried About Humidity

Germany coach Christian Wueck is not worried about the energy-sapping hot and humid weather conditions here and is hoping the pitch plays good in their FIFA Under-17 World Cup quarterfinal on October 22. Having played their group league matches in Kochi and Goa, Germany played their pre-quarters in New Delhi where they blanked Colombia 4-0."It's not important where we play, what is very important is that we have good pitch. I think the pitch in Delhi was good. I think pitch here is okay," Wueck told reporters on the sidelines of their first practice session here on Wednesday. The German coach has worked at the German Football Association since 2012, taking charge of the U-16s and U-17s and they lost to France 1-4 in the UEFA U-17 European Championship.At Chile 2015, Wueck's team lost to Croatia in the last-16 and the four-time senior champions are still in search of an elusive title at the U-17 World Cup after 10 appearances. The coach said they were not affected by the poor record in U-17 World Cup."No, in no case. It's very important for us to play in Germany and show very good development to prepare the players for A team. It's very important for each player to have this tournament or the European Championship to develop."Germany will meet the winners of Brazil and Honduras scheduled in Kochi later on Wednesday.