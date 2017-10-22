FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany Must Be At Their Clinical Best To Beat Brazil, Says Coach Wueck

Germany coach Christian Wueck on Saturday said his team must be as clinical as possible unlike their performance so far throughout the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, when they face Brazil in their quarter-final at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.Germany edged past Costa Rica 2-1 in their Group C opener only to succumb to a shock defeat at the hands of Iran 0-4 in the second encounter. The 1985 edition runners-up bounced back with a 3-1 verdict over Guinea, a game they had to win in order to make the knockout stages."We have to work on missed chances. We have a lot of quality on the pitch. We have offence which is very very good and fast," Wueck told reporters on the eve of their game."We had 80-90 chances in this World Cup. But we scored only handful of goals. So we have to learn and we have to learn very quickly. Against Brazil, it's much harder to get the chances," he conceded.Asked what he makes of the Brazil team which has so far been perfect scoring nine goals in four matches leaking just one, Wueck said "I think the quality of Brazil is very good."It's a very closed team and compact. They have many individual good players but tactic is very European like. It's not so easy to play against Brazil but we hope we have good defence and chance to win tomorrow."On their dismal performance against Asian U-16 finalists Iran, Wueck said it was "black Monday" in Germany post the debacle."We made a very bad game against Iran. It was black Monday in Germany. None of my players reached the limit of their potential. In a World Cup, it is necessary to get the best out of my players on the pitch. We made changes in the defence," he said."We were against Guinea and Colombia but don't forget Iran has a good team. Iran was able to surprise the whole world. We were on the ground against Iran but we learnt how to stand up after loss against them."We know we played bad against Iran but that's in the past. We are looking forward and not in the past," Wueck said.Wueck gave their Guinea match as example of the boys recovering from the Iran defeat, saying they are ready to take on Brazil."They have to learn that they have to give their best on the pitch in these games. Our last game against Guinea we had to win to reach here. We know what we expect of players and are pleased to play against Brazil."On the often-repeated question of German senior team thrashing Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup semi-final, Wueck said though they never forget that night in Belo Horizonte, it was a different team."Maybe three years after the World Cup 7-1 win. It was a game we never forget in Germany. But that was another team and not this team. Tomorrow is a complete different game. We do have no pressure because of the performance of the A-team."Both Brazil and Germany have good attackers with the likes of Paulinho, Brenner and Lincoln shining for Brazil while Jann-Fiete Arp is Germany's pin up boy.Asked if it will be a battle of strikers, Wueck said: "I hope my strikers are better than Brazil. We know the team of Brazil and they have excellent team payers and excellent individual players. They are strong and fast but Germans are also very fast."