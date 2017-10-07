FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany Ready to Take on Costa Rica

Formidable Germany have their task cut out when they take on Costa Rica in their campaign-opener of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Saturday. Germany have made 10 appearances in the tournament but have not won the title so far and are now looking to win this time. They landed early here to adjust themselves to the conditions and have been practicing yoga during their training sessions for the last four days.Head coach Christian Wuck said he will take one match at a time and his side would first look to qualify for the knock-out stage. "Our first aim is to win against Costa Rica, Iran and Guinea and top the group in order to qualify for the knock out round," stated Wuck."Players like Jann-Fiete Arp, Elias Abouchabaka and Dennis Jastrzembski who will be in action are billed as the ones who will take up the mantle from illustrious names like Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos," added the former Bundesliga player, said. "These youngsters are not burdened with the pressure of winning a World Cup. Instead, to play in India is seen as an opportunity to learn and develop not just their footballing skills but their personalities and even education," German team's media manager Ronny Zimmerman explained.Costa Rica, who were the last team to arrive in Goa on October 3, had a training session at two different grounds during the last two days. They will be making their 10th appearance in thistournament with the most successful period coming between 2001 and 2007, when they reached the knock-out stage on every occasion. Costa Rica won all four games as hosts of the Central American qualifying event to reach the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship on a hot streak.They coasted through the initial group stage with another 100 per cent record defeating Cuba, Canada and Suriname to reach the classification round despite suffering a heavy 1-6 defeat at the hands of eventual champions Mexico. They finished second courtesy their slender 2-1 win over Panama, and in the process advanced to India 2017. Camacho Viquez, who took the reins of his country's U-17 side in 2016, is looking for a good show in this tournament."The boys are ready and give their best to win," stated Camacho.