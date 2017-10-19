FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany to Miss Jastrzembski Against Brazil In Quarter-final

Germany will miss attacking midfielder Dennis Jastrzembski in their big-ticket quarterfinal match against Brazil in the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Sunday. They also have injury concerns over three players.Left-winger Jastrzembski, who formed a fine combination with John Yeboah and Jann-Fiete Arp, is serving a suspension -- he was shown his second yellow card during the team's 4-0 rout of Colombia in New Delhi.Germany coach Christian Wueck also faces a tricky time ahead of the high-voltage match, with his midfielder Yannik Keitel still recovering from an injury that he had sustained in their match against Colombia.Keitel was conspicuous by his absence during the team's official training at the Salt Lake Stadium here this evening."He's recovering from the injury so did not come for training today. We are watching his progress, and hopefully, he will recover by October 22," a team official told PTI.The team official further said their midfielders Sahverdi Cetin and Nicholas Kuehn are also carrying some niggles.The Germany senior team may have won the World Cup four times, but the Under-17 World Cup side is yet to win one with its best finish coming way back in 1985 when it ended runners-up.This is their 10th appearance in the U-17 World Cup.