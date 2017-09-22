FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ghana Names Squad for Tournament

India's Group A opponents and title contenders Ghana have named a strong 21-man squad for next month's FIFA Under-17 World Cup.The Black Starlets boss Paa Kwesi Fabin has strengthened his squad with seven new players who were not part of their campaign in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.Among the squad are seven players from Ghana Premier League clubs with the rest of them playing for lower tier sides.Ghana, two-time champions at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991 and 1995, are looking to end their 22-year trophy drought in a tricky group. They are placed in Group A along with hosts India, Colombia and United States of America.They play their first group match against Colombia in the tournament opener on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.This will be Ghana's ninth appearance in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and are one of the favourites considering their performance in the CAF qualifiers.Besides the two titles, they have finished runners-up twice (1993 and 1997) while finishing third in the 1999 edition.Ibrahim Danlad, Michael Acquaye, Kwame Aziz.Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Bismark Terry Owusu, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Abdul Razak Yusif, Gideon Acquah, Rashid Alhassan, John Otu.Isaac Gyamfi, Gabriel Leveh, Ibrahim Sulley, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku, Mohammed Iddriss.Eric Ayiah, Richard Danso, Mohammed Aminu, Ibrahim Sadiq.