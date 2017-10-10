FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ghana Wary of Facing India in Final Group Game

Ghana chief coach Samuel Fabin on Monday said their final Group A game against hosts India will be critical for them in determining their chances of qualifying for the knockouts of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.Ghana on Monday lost 0-1 to the United States in their second match after defeating Colombia 1-0 in their opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. They now have three points, while the United States lead Group A with six points and they look like the hot favourites to advance to the Round-of-16 as the top-placed side from the group"Our next match against India is critical for us to book our place in the next round," Fabin said at the post-match press conference. Against the US, Ghana created several chances but they couldn't score a goal. In the first match against Colombia, they had won by a solitary goal difference.Fabin said that they must be more clinical in front of the goal. "We are creating a lot of chances and will continue to do so. But we must do better in terms of finishing the chances we create," he pointed out. "But today was a tough match for both teams. We fought hard. We now move to the next match," he added.