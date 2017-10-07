FIFA U-17 World Cup: Goof-up During Felicitation of Indian Football Greats
In a goof-up by the organisers, former goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly was not called for felicitation by Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajyavradhan Rathore, Praful Patel and other FIFA dignitaries.
New Delhi: In a goof-up by the organisers, former goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly was not called for felicitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before India's U-17 World Cup match against USA here on Friday, despite his name being there in the list.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the captains of Indian football teams that played in the Asian Games. But when Ganguly's name was called after P K Banerjee and Syed Nayeemuddin, Rajasthan footballer Magan Singh Rajvi came out and received the shawl and memento from the Prime Minister.
"There was a mix-up but as soon as we came to know of it, we decided to rectify it. Bhaskar was later felicitated privately at the half-time of the India vs USA match. We also apologised to him for the incident," an official from the organisers of the felicitation ceremony told PTI.
Others felicitated by the Prime Minister included IM Vijayan, Bhaichuing Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and Bembem Devi. PM Modi presented all of them with a shawl and a memento.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the captains of Indian football teams that played in the Asian Games. But when Ganguly's name was called after P K Banerjee and Syed Nayeemuddin, Rajasthan footballer Magan Singh Rajvi came out and received the shawl and memento from the Prime Minister.
"There was a mix-up but as soon as we came to know of it, we decided to rectify it. Bhaskar was later felicitated privately at the half-time of the India vs USA match. We also apologised to him for the incident," an official from the organisers of the felicitation ceremony told PTI.
Others felicitated by the Prime Minister included IM Vijayan, Bhaichuing Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and Bembem Devi. PM Modi presented all of them with a shawl and a memento.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Practices Hard Ahead of T20I Series
- Hyundai Tucson With 4 Wheel Drive Launched For Rs 25.19 Lakh
- Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review: It's Worth Your Time
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer