18:56(IST) Match Ends: That’s it then , Germany have beaten Colombia 4-0 to become the first team to secure a place in the last 8 of the competition. Skipper Arp scored a brace while Bisseck and Yeboah also got onto the scoresheet for the European giants. 18:54(IST) Fair Play to Colombia as even after being 4-0 down they aren’t looking deflated and giving their all. Four minutes added on in second half. 18:50(IST) Germany may have taken a 4-0 lead but their players are still running their hearts out.They are going for every 50 50 ball and aren’t giving any free space to Colombia. One min left in regular time. 18:45(IST) Save: Blinding save by German goalie Luca Plogmann. Campaz cut inside and shot well. Plogmann saw the ball late as there were some many players ahead of him. But the goalkeeper made a smart reflex save to keep his clean sheet intact. 84 mins gone. 18:41(IST) In the last couple of minutes, Colombia have been trying relentlessly to breach the German defence. About twice their strikes have been off side and the chances went a begging. Juan Vidal the latest Colombia player to take a shot but the ball went way over the goal from his free kick. 80 mins played in the match now. 18:36(IST) Water Break in the 74th minute of the second half. both teams have ran their hearts out in the match and this Delhi heat seems to be troubling them. Germany have a 4-0 lead and they are almost guaranteed of a win now. 18:29(IST) Goal: Jann Fiete Arp scores his second as Germany score their fourth goal of the day in the 48th minute. Arp stole the ball from Tegue and ran inside the D and lobbed the ball over the diving keeper for a stunning goal. Fourth goal of the World Cup in as many games for Arp. Skipper leading from the front. Arp then is substituted after the goal. 18:21(IST) Substitution for Germany as they bring out arguably their player of the day Yeboah and in comes Malone. Yeboah seemed lively in the entire game that he played and scored one as well and hit the cross bar once. It seems that with the match already won, Germany is thinking about the next match and taken him out. 18:16(IST) It has been all Germany in the second half, wave after wave of attacks. Colombia players are doing their best to keep up with their Germwn counterparts but they are struggling. 18:11(IST) Goal: Germany have now tripled their lead as Yeboah scores in the 47th minute. Skipper Arp was through on goal but he crossed the ball for Yeboah who beat the defender comfortably and slotted home. Germany lead 3-0. 18:07(IST) The players are once again making their way back into the for the second half. Two changes for Colombia - Fabian Angel and Leandro Campaz come in for Robert Mejia and Deiber Caicedo respectively. 17:54(IST) Half-time: Germany have taken complete control of the match as they lead 2-0 at the break. Skipper Arp scored the first goal while Bisseck scored the second for them. Colombia will have their work cut out in the second half. 17:48(IST) Chance: Glorious chance for Germany to extend their lead but they fluff their lines. Dennis got a through ball from the edge of his box and he opted to shoot from the left hand side of the box. But the ball went harmlessly across the goal for a goal kick in the 44th minute. 17:44(IST) Goal: Germany have extended their lead, courtesy of a goal from number 20 Yann Bisseck who heads home the ball from the corner in the 39th minute. Also, after heading ball, he collides with a Colombia defender and thus, he is down on the ground. But after a small injury break, Bisseck is back on his feet and looks raring to go. Nothing serious it seems. 17:38(IST) Crossbar: What a shot by Yeboah from the edge of the box and the ball beats the keeper but unfortunately hits the crossbar in the 33rd minute. Had that gone in, it would have been one of the goals of the tournament. 17:36(IST) Chance: German skipper Arp sent a long through ball on the counter towards Yeboah but the ball was intercepted by Colombia keeper who was out of his D. Yeboah managed to steal the ball but couldn’t get his shot away in time. Score remains 1-0. 17:28(IST) Long Range Efforts: Colombian players seems to be resorting to long range efforts. First it is Yadir Meneses who cuts inside and shoots but the ball sails way over in the 22nd minute. Then couple of minutes later skipper Gutierrez turns and shoots and the ball just goes over the target. The German keeper looked a bit worried a brief moment. 17:21(IST) Since taking that early lead, Germany have been guilt of sitting back and Colombia are taking full advantage of that. They have come closer to scoring the equaliser as many as two times. 17:15(IST) Blow for Germany as Yannik Keitel is being substituted after picking up an injury. Josha Vagnoman is coming on for the injured Germsn player. 17:12(IST) The German skipper has now slammed home his third goal of the competition in just four matches. The Hamburg star is lighting up the World Cup with his stunning goal scoring record so far. 17:09(IST) Goal: German skipper Jann-Fiete Arp leads from the front as he slots home the first goal of the day. Horrendous defending from the keeper as he lets go an easy save and Arp was waiting for it and lobs the ball into the net. Germany lead 1-0 with seven minutes gone in the first half. 17:07(IST) Chance: Great chance for Colombia to go one up in the match but the shot is saved by German keeper Luca Plogmann. Caicedo was one on one with the keeper but he hit straight at Plogmann in the third minute of the game. 17:05(IST) Great start to the match from both the teams. First Germany skipper Arp was almost onto the goal but Colombia keeper rushed out to catch the ball. Then Colombia number 17 Caicedo was creating havoc on the right hand side of the ground but the danger was cleared away by a German defender. 17:01(IST) Colombia will feel that they have the upper hand in the match as they have played two of their group matches at this venue and in these conditions. While their thumping win over USA in their last group match will also make them confident. While as for Germany, they have quite a few supporters in the stands and they could fire up the national team. 16:55(IST) The German team is making their way out in the middle, led by skipper Jann-Fiete Arp while Colombian team is led by captain Thomas Gutierrez. Colourful beginning to the round of 16 match. 16:46(IST) The substitutes and the officials are making their way out in the middle now. The playing eleven of both Colombia and Germany will be out in a while for their respective national anthems. 16:31(IST) The two teams are currently out there in the middle to warm-up. Both Germany and Colombian players are sporting an intense look on their faces as they know how important this match is. As expected,there aren’t many fans in the stadium considering India aren’t playing today. 16:22(IST) This is the team sheets of today’s match. 15:59(IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup Round of 16 match between Germany and Colombia, that is being played at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. This is the first knockout match of the competition which will see heavyweights like Germany and Colombia collide.

The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup has reached its knockout stage and from this point onwards the teams will be required to pull up their socks. 16 teams have made it through the first round and the Round of 16 — like the opening game — will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Capital.The similarity with the first day of the competition does not end there as Colombia, who played the first match of the World Cup against Ghana, will take on Germany.Colombia have not had the strongest campaign so far, and must look to raise their levels against Germany. A narrow win against hosts India was followed up by a confident showing against USA which helped the South Americans progress this far, and one expects a certain Juan Penaloza to carry the burden of attack on his quick feet.

“We have done our best to be competitive in all our games and even though against the USA we had to shift from our preferred tactics, we have learnt a lot,” said the coach Orlando Restrepo.The strength and pace of the players are factors that have helped Restrepo’s team so far, and even though they were far from convincing in their initial outings, Navi Mumbai and the USA brought out their true colours.

“We learnt a few important lessons when we played USA. We had to use a different strategy and we will treat the situation on merit. Our preferred way of playing will be by controlling possession,” emphasised the coach.

Their opponents on the day, Germany, have not had a group stage to remember. Die Mannschaft’s youngest World Cuppers were given a reality check when they were handed a resounding 4-0 defeat by Iran after they began proceedings with a win.

Led by Hamburger’s Jann-Fiete Arp, the Germans bounced back against a stubborn but organised Guinea, and are expected to get better like most of their predecessors and seniors.

“Colombia qualified for the Round of 16 after a tough group stage. They have a strong and fast team and we expect to have a good game on Monday,” said Christian Wueck at the pre match press conference.

The Germans played their matches in Goa and Kochi in what were rather hot and humid conditions, unlike what they have come across in the northern most venue of the 17th edition of the U-17 World Cup, a factor Wueck agreed played a decisive role in their tactical approach.

“The weather in New Delhi is different and better in comparison to the two previous venues Goa and Kochi. In all our group stage games, one of the most important part of our regime was recovery.”

“The weather here is very different from that in Europe and it has been quite difficult at times for the players to deal with,” he added.

The world beating senior German team have been a big source of inspiration for Fiete Arp and his band of boys who made yoga a part of their training regime as soon as they landed on Indian shores.

The expectations though are far from similar as compared to the senior team. “The players have to deal with less pressure than the seniors, but our aim is always to win the competition. Being part of such a tournament is a massive thing for the boys,” pointed out Wueck.

Neither the Germans nor the Colombians have really lit the stage on fire, and as the World Cup bids farewell to India’s national capital during the week of Diwali one hopes the first knockout game of the tournament will be nothing short of a cracker.